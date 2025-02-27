Patriots to pass on Bengals WR during 2025 free agency: Report

The New England Patriots are pursuing a pass catcher to help out soon-to-be second-year quarterback Drake Maye. With Tee Higgins being, arguably, the best pass catcher on the market this offseason, many expected the Patriots to make a run at the longtime Bengal.

Ad

However, according to a report from Patriots writer Chad Graff, the organization is not expected to make a run at Higgins and will instead "feel out" the trade market for a receiver.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Higgins will be one of the more sought-after targets in the offseason. Playing alongside Bengals starting receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins has put up numbers equivalent to that of a number one receiver.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

For that reason, many teams can be expected to throw their name in the hat for his services. However, Higgins will be a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning Cincinnati will have the opportunity to match any contract he's offered.

Ad

Should the Bengals be unable to match said offer, they'll likely be compensated with draft picks from the signing team. Losing Higgins could be a major blow for the Bengals, who'd like to keep all of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow's weapons in-house.

But with Higgins and the Bengals' inability to come to a long-term deal over the past few years, a reunion between the two parties is looking more and more unlikely.

Ad

New England Patriots on the hunt for a starting wide receiver

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

The Patriots not pursuing Higgins is certainly a questionable call considering wide receiver is one of the team's most glaring needs at the moment. A wide receiver didn't even lead New England in receiving in 2024, as tight end Hunter Henry led the team in receiving yards with 674, scoring two touchdowns.

Ad

Receiver DeMario Douglas tied Henry in receptions with 66 and racked up 621 yards for three touchdowns.

No Patriots receiver or tight end scored more than three touchdowns last season. Higgins would've been a welcomed addition to the squad, likely becoming the team's leading pass-catcher by leaps and bounds, in addition to serving as a much-needed security blanket for Drake Maye.

Now, New England will test the waters on the trade market in search of a receiver.

Deebo Samuel is currently the top name available on the trade market at receiver. It will be interesting to see if the Mike Vrabel-led Patriots will make a run at San Francisco for his services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.