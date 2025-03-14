“Patriots please give him $18 million” - NFL fans react to Cooper Kupp’s asking price being problematic for teams

Former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp is a free agent for the first time in his career and he is now finding out his value on the open market. NFL insider Dianna Russini reported on Friday that he is asking for a salary in the range of $13 to $14 million a year, which has turned away some teams.

“Cooper Kupp’s asking price has been a hold-up for a number of interested teams, per sources. Some suitors have not been willing to offer Kupp a $13-14 million contract.”

This tweet has led fans of different NFL teams to give their take on whether Kupp is worth that much.

This New England Patriots fan thinks he is and is asking the team to overpay for Kupp.

He replied: “@Patriots please just give him 18 mil a season and call it a day?!?”

Another Patriots fan agreed. “No excuses for the patriots we got the money and we could use him big time on the field and in the locker room and help teach the other guys, no excuse. @Patriots”

The Patriots had the most cap space among all NFL teams entering the offseason.

This user compared Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir’s contract to Kupp’s request and thinks Kupp’s asking price is fair: “So Khalil Shakir is getting $13.25 AAV on his 4-year / $53 mil contract but Kupp can’t get the same annual money (on a more short-term contract of course) …??? Weird.”

This fan agreed, showing the receivers within the range of Kupp’s asking price. They include Denver Broncos’ Courtland Sutton, Atlanta Falcons’ Darnell Mooney and Gabe Davis of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, it was not unanimous. Some fans disagreed, thinking it is too much money for an aging wide receiver.

“say what??? Dude needs to prove he can stay healthy... NOBODY IS PAYING THAT”, this fan commented.

“$10m seems right”, this fan replied.

Cooper Kupp is expected to make a decision soon

On Friday, Diana Russini added that Cooper Kupp’s decision is imminent.

“A Cooper Kupp decision is coming.”

Kupp is one of only six wide receivers to complete the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions, receiving touchdowns and yards, in the Super Bowl era.

Kupp did it in the 2021 season for the eventual Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams. He was also the offensive player of the year that season and the Super Bowl MVP. The other two players to do it since 2000 were Steve Smith Sr. in 2005 and Ja'Marr Chase last season.

31-year-old Kupp is entering his ninth professional season after being drafted by the Rams in 2017 in the third round. He played in college football with the Eastern Washington Eagles.

