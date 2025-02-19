Patriots primed to land Eagles' Super Bowl LIX hero in free agency with $120,000,000 cap space, per NFL analyst

The New England Patriots are heading into the offseason with renewed optimism. After their dismal 2024 campaign, where they finished 4-13, they moved on from head coach Jerod Mayo and hired franchise icon Mike Vrabel to lead the team. He's armed with a promising young quarterback in Drake Maye, the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and $120 million in cap space, the most of any team in the league.

If the Patriots play their cards right, they could quickly become a force to be reckoned with. However, they'll have to allocate their resources wisely as they have several holes on the roster. One of the main areas that Vrabel and the front office will look to upgrade is the defensive line. They finished the 2024 campaign with the fewest sacks in the league, averaging only 1.6 per game.

To address the issue, they could draft Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the fourth overall pick if he's still on the board. Alternatively, they could rely on the free-agent market by adding defensive tackle Milton Williams to the roster. ESPN analyst Matt Bowen ranked the Philadelphia Eagles star as the eighth-best free agent available this offseason, predicting that the Patriots will be among the frontrunners to sign him. He wrote:

"The Patriots could make another defensive upgrade with Williams... I see a disruptor on tape with the strength to displace blockers at the point of attack. He also has the short-area burst to slip interior offensive linemen. He could be a difference-maker with Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore inside."

Milton Williams stats: DT's incredible year with the Eagles

After an underwhelming 2023 season, where he finished with only 0.5 sacks, Milton Williams enjoyed a bounce-back year with the Eagles in 2024. He recorded five sacks and one forced fumble in the regular season and was arguably the best defensive player in Super Bowl 59.

He recorded two sacks, two tackles for losses, one strip-sack and one fumble recovery, helping the Eagles thrash the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 and hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Milton's stock has risen exponentially since the Super Bowl and a slew of teams will line up to acquire his services.

However, the Patriots have more money to burn than any team in the league and can outbid anyone for Williams' signature. It remains to be seen whether his incredible performance in the biggest game of the year will help him earn a lucrative deal and a move to New England.

