Patriots QB Bailey Zappe gets brutally honest on Taylor Swift ahead of showdown vs Travis Kelce’s Chiefs

After his Week 14 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bailey Zappe may have gained new fans. Western Kentucky's second-year quarterback outperformed Mitch Trubisky, completing 19 of 28 passes for 240 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

The New England Patriots will try to keep their winning ways going in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. While Taylor Swift might be in attendance to watch Travis Kelce play, Zappe prefers other music than what the 12-time Grammy Award winner produces.

Zappe loves country music more than Taylor Swift's songs

It's not that the 2021 Conference USA Most Valuable Player hates Taylor Swift songs. Instead, Bailey Zappe prefers another musical genre.

“No, ma'am ... I'm not like not a fan," Zappe shared with hosts Adam Jones and Meghan Ottolini on WEEI's Jones and Mego. "I just don't listen to that music. I'm a country guy. So, I mean, that's probably why since she transferred over to pop, I mean, I know some of her old songs when she was country, but I mean, I don't dislike her.”

That's understandable because Zappe was born and raised in Victoria, Texas. He also played for the Houston Baptist Huskies before transferring to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

With Swift on break from her critically acclaimed Eras Tour until February 2024, she might find time to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs at Foxborough. But Zappe and the New England Patriots could not care less as they try to finish the 2023 NFL season on a solid note.

Bailey Zappe's 2023 season is a roller-coaster journey. He was cut from the final roster on August 29 but was signed to the practice squad the following day. New England signed him to the active roster two days before their season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After doing relief duty for Mac Jones, the NCAA record-holder for most passing yards in a season (5,962) got his first start this season in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Patriots lost 6-0, making them the first team since 1938 to lose three straight games despite giving up ten points or less.

Will Bailey Zappe retain the Patriots' starting quarterback role next season?

According to Spotrac, Zappe's contract has one year remaining. However, he is only due to earn $985,000 next season, making him an easy cut if he fails to meet expectations. However, he has performed admirably recently, particularly after defeating the Steelers.

Surprisingly, the Patriots look like the better team coming into their Week 15 matchup against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games, and two were against the Eagles and the Buffalo Bills.

But will Bailey Zappe and the Patriots pull off another shocker by defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs? If they do, and with Taylor Swift in attendance, the Chiefs will lose their third straight game while the multi-platinum musician is around.