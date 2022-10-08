Who is Bailey Zappe? Patriots rookie set to start vs Lions with Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer out

Bailey Zappe of the New England Patriots is all set to have the first start of his NFL career.

The Patriots have struggled a bit so far this season and are sitting with a record of 1-3 entering Week 5. In their Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the team started veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer in place of Mac Jones, who was out with a high ankle sprain injury.

However, Hoyer was knocked out of the game against Green Bay with a concussion and was later placed on injured reserve. Rookie Bailey Zappe finished the game, throwing for 99 yards passing with a touchdown on 10 of 15 passing.

The Patriots will now trot Zappe out under centre versus the Detroit Lions in his first NFL start this Sunday. Bailey Zappe was drafted in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky.

He started the season as the third-string backup behind both Jones and Hoyer. Zappe will be just the second quarterback from Western Kentucky to start an NFL game. Mike White started three games last season for the New York Jets.

Patriots starting quarterback Bailey Zappe's career at Western Kentucky

Zappe as the QB for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Bailey Zappe played just one season for the Hilltoppers but he had a season many won't soon forget. He led all of Division I college football in 2021 in passing yards (5,967 yards), touchdown passes (62), and in passing efficiency rating (168.9).

His 5,967 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns are the most thrown in a single-season in Division I college football history.

He also finished in college football in pass completions (475) and ninth in completion percentage (69.2 percent). Given that the Patriots are 25th in passing attempts and 22nd in passing yards, let's see if they let Zappe throw it or play it conservatively versus the Lions.

One this is for sure: Zappe loves throwing it around. If he lives up to the expectations, or even does a good holding job in the absence of the lead players, he would do his team a great favor.

Poll : 0 votes