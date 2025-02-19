Patriots QB Drake Maye gets massive help from 6′6″ 324-pound star with No. 4 overall pick, per latest NFL mock draft

The New England Patriots are looking to get the right people in the building and are hoping to keep their franchise quarterback Drake Maye upright in Year 2. Maye had a good season to begin his NFL journey, but the team was not able to get many wins as they currently hold the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

While they can make a lot of different decisions to bolster the roster, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah in his latest mock draft, has the team selecting LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell as the first offensive lineman off the draft board.

According to Pro Football Focus, Will Campbell allowed four sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 32 quarterback hurries over the course of 1,594 pass-blocking snaps for the LSU Tigers over his three-year career at left tackle. The Patriots' current starting left tackle is Vederian Lowe, but if this move is made, expect to see him transition to right tackle to allow Campbell to start at his natural position.

This would be a significant boost for Drake Maye and the offense as a whole as Will Campbell has proven to be a dominant force protecting the edge. Maye did a good job at not getting sacked as he was sacked 34 times in 13 games during his rookie season.

Who else could be on the New England Patriots' radar in the NFL draft?

If the Patriots are not able to select Campbell due to one of the teams in the top three selecting him, there are other players that could have an immediate impact. The most likely situation would be getting two-way star Travis Hunter if he is still available as he would answer a question at wide receiver and give Maye a weapon to throw the football to.

Another potential option would be to simply trade down as they need a few positions and already have their franchise quarterback. Drafting tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 4 pick seems a little too high, but teams could come calling for the high pick, especially if Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward is still available.

