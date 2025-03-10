Patriots QB Drake Maye gets veteran protection as OT Morgan Moses inks $28,500,000 deal

The New England Patriots have locked in protection for their franchise quarterback Drake Maye. After missing out on Ronnie Stanley, New England pivoted quickly, landing veteran right tackle Morgan Moses on a three-year $24 million deal (worth up to $28.5 million), per NFL insider Mike Garafolo. He will bring reliability and experience to a unit desperate for stability.

"The #Patriots have agreed to terms with veteran OT Morgan Moses on a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $28.5 million, source says. The Pats add an experienced, reliable veteran in front of Drake Maye while Moses gets a raise and multi-year deal at age 34," Garafolo tweeted on Monday.

Moses started 14 games for the New York Jets last season, allowing just two sacks and two quarterback hits (per PFF). In contrast, Patriots right tackle Demontrey Jacobs gave up nine sacks. With 158 career starts, Moses will immediately upgrade an offensive line that struggled in 2024.

For the Patriots, offensive line issues have been a recurring nightmare. The team allowed 52 sacks last season — the most since 1999 (56) and sixth most in franchise history. Injuries and inconsistency forced New England to roll out nine different O-line combinations. The tackle position has been a revolving door, with failed signings like Chuks Okorafor, Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff offering little help.

Moses, a third-round pick in 2014, spent seven seasons with the Washington Commanders before short stints with the Jets (2021) and Baltimore Ravens (2022-23). He was traded back to New York last year for a fourth-round pick. He will now head to Foxborough, where he’ll compete with Caedan Wallace and Jacobs for the right tackle job.

Since 2021, the Patriots' sack numbers have only climbed — 28 allowed in 2021, 41 in 2022, 48 in 2023 and 52 last season. If New England wants to keep Maye upright and build a functioning offense, stabilizing the line is nonnegotiable. Adding Moses is a big first step.

Patriots fail to give Drake Maye a star weapon as Steelers land DK Metcalf

The Patriots need wide receiver help badly. However, instead of making a move, they watched DK Metcalf head to Pittsburgh for what looks like a bargain. The Steelers landed the star wideout for a second-round pick (No. 52 overall) and handed him a five-year $150 million extension.

For New England, this one likely stings. Seattle initially sought a first and third-rounder for Metcalf, but the Steelers swooped in at a discount. With the Patriots desperate for weapons, fans may have every right to ask: Why didn’t they step up?

Metcalf (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) has been a matchup nightmare, posting 1,000+ yards in three of his last four seasons. His size and speed would’ve been a dream for Drake Maye. Instead, New England’s offense remains thin.

While the Patriots stayed passive, the Steelers got better. If New England wants to compete, they likely can’t afford to miss out on more opportunities like this.

