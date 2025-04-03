Patriots receive bad news on Travis Hunter sweepstakes with No. 4 overall pick in 2025 Draft, from NFL insider

Travis Hunter may not be available for the New England Patriots at the fourth overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft. Many believed that the two-way player could fall to New England on draft night, but according to a new report, that may no longer be the case.

NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer reports that Abdul Carter and Hunter are increasingly unlikely to be available for the Patriots at the fourth overall selection.

“The Browns and Giants have at least given off some signals over the last week or two that they could take position players: Hunter [or] Carter.”

The Tennessee Titans currently hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and are widely expected to select quarterback Cam Ward. The Titans hosted a dinner for Ward before attending his Miami pro day to watch him throw. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants hold the second and third overall selections, respectively.

Many believed that either Cleveland or New York could take a chance on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders with their picks, given they're quarterback-needy teams as well. However, given Breer's report, both Carter and Hunter could be the likely choices for the Browns and Giants.

Carter has recently been linked to Cleveland, with the prospect of pairing him alongside Myles Garrett generating intrigue.

As for the Giants, if they're not sold on Sanders, adding a talent like Hunter to their roster, temporarily catching passes from Russell Wilson at quarterback, would be an excellent use of their draft position.

Travis Hunter brings a never-before-seen ability to the NFL

NFL: Combine

Travis Hunter excelled a a full-time wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado, earning him the Heisman Trophy. Last season, Hunter hauled in 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, Hunter racked up 24 solo tackles, 11 passes defended, a forced fumble and four interceptions.

It remains to be seen if Hunter will continue his two-way play-style in the NFL. Not only is the NFL game faster and more grueling, but coaching staffs may not be willing to allow Hunter to take on the same workload in the NFL as he did in college. However, most analysts believe Hunter could start at cornerback, while occasionally being used in special packages on offense.

The 2025 NFL draft will be held in Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24.

