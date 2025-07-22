Patriots receive major Stefon Diggs update 1 day before training camp

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs suffered a torn ACL while still playing with the Houston Texans in October. Earlier in the offseason, he inked a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots while still recuperating from the injury.Diggs was working out ahead of schedule during minicamp, according to reports; however, players who have suffered ACL tears may not return to the field for a year.The Pats learned of an important progress in Diggs' recovery on Tuesday. According to NFL Insider Dianna Russini of &quot;The Athletic,&quot; the receiver is ready to be fully involved when the team begins training camp in Foxboro on Wednesday.“Patriots WR Stefon Diggs has been cleared for full participation at training camp, per sources,&quot; Russini posted on X. &quot;While New England will monitor his reps early on, Diggs has looked strong in his return after tearing his ACL last October while taking team reps with second-year QB Drake Maye.” New England will keep an eye on Diggs' condition during camp, given the nature of ACL injuries. However, the news that he's back healthy again is a huge boost for the Patriots, a team that has long struggled to find a difference maker at wide receiver and hasn’t had a 1,000-yard wideout since Julian Edelman in 2019. Hopefully, Diggs will be that guy for the team this season.Stefon Diggs brings years of experience and productivity to the Patriots' offenseThe New England Patriots are banking on 31-year-old Stefon Diggs to be a top receiver for second-year quarterback Drake Maye in 2025. Diggs is expected to take the lead in the team's packed receiver room, which also has rookie Kyle Williams, undrafted rookie Efton Chism III, Mack Hollins, Ja'Lynn Polk, DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte and Javon Baker.Prior to suffering an injury in Week 8 of the 2024 season, the former All-Pro wide receiver had recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards for the Texans. He was on track to record 1,000 yards and 100 receptions for the seventh consecutive season.With 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards in 2020, Diggs led the league and was selected to the NFL All-Pro First Team. He has averaged more than 100 catches and 1,200 yards per season in his career and has also earned four Pro Bowl selections.Diggs is expected to start for the Pats in Week 1 of the 2025 season, a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 7, if he remains healthy.