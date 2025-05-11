Patriots rookie Will Campbell reveals his surprising first impression about New England

Will Campbell faces major expectations from the New England Patriots in his rookie season. And as he concludes his first camp as a pro, he has an amusingly surprising first impression about his new environment.

Addressing the media on Friday during rookie minicamp, he said:

“I was surprised there’s trees. I had never been anywhere up here before, so I always thought this was a little bit closer to Boston and there was a bunch of big city buildings and stuff like that. When I got out here and they picked me up from the airport, I was like, ‘Dang, there’s a lot of trees out here.’ I wasn’t expecting that.”

Back to the topic of what he learned during camp, he said:

“I’m just trying to limit my mistakes, learn as much as I can from the coaches... I’m just in here every day trying to learn as much as I can. I’m just trying to tighten the screws down on everything that they tell me and just be the best version of myself I can be to help the team in any way.”

Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman praise new franchise left tackle Will Campbell

Meanwhile, Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman like Will Campbell's chances of becoming a franchise cornerstone. During a recent episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, the former tight end recalled an instance of head coach Mike Vrabel and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf visiting him during practice for a game in the previous college season:

“I heard he punched [Vrabel] like an offensive lineman—and Vrabel went flying backwards. I really think that’s what made Vrabel fall in love with this guy.”

Meanwhile, the former wide receiver made comparisons to a couple of former teammates in Matt Light and Logan Mankins:

“They all say, this kid’s a [expletive] killer. … Everyone talks about the short arms — after I saw his interview [where he] said he would [expletive] die for Drake Maye? ...[Expletive] stud. I’m super excited about that pick.”

Besides Campbell, the Patriots drafted a potential new starting center in Jared Wilson in the third round. They also added a potential kicker and long snapper of the future in Andres Borregales and Julian Ashby in Day 3.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Master's degree in Journalism.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

