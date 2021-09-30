New England Patriots running back James White is likely out for the season with a hip injury

New England Patriots running back James White will reportedly be out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season due to a hip injury, according to EPSN insiders Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Michael Giardi published that White suffered a minor or incomplete dislocation of his hip.

But after further medical examinations, sources told Schefter and Yates they expect the injury to end White's season after just three games.

White went down hard on the turf at Gillette Stadium as New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis tackled him with 11:23 remaining in the second quarter following a six-yard run.

The 29-year-old White was carted off the field in Foxborough and did not play for the remainder of the game.

Center David Andrews, a fellow Patriots team captain, said after Sunday's game:

"James is a great player, but he's a better teammate. I hope for the best for him, and I'll try to connect with him," Andrews said.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said:

"To lose him was crucial. He's a very important guy. On third down, he's a problem for defences, and they have to watch him," said Bourne.

White's 2021 season

White had 32 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the first two games and caught 12 passes for 94 yds.

He had one run against the Saints in Week 3 before leaving the game.

White's career

The Patriots selected White with the 130th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. He played for the University of Wisconsin.

White won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and is one of the top pass-catching running backs in the NFL.

White has 369 career receptions in regular-season play, with 3,184 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns. Among all-time Patriots RBs, only Kevin Faulk tops White in each of those categories.

Since 2015, no NFL running back has had more receptions (315), receiving yards (2,786) or receiving TDs (24) than White. In 2018, he set the Patriots record for a running back with 87 catches and 751 receiving yards.

White also has 1,240 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground in 92 career regular-season games. He fumbled the ball twice in his career, and the opposing team recovered only once.

In the playoffs, White has made 59 catches for 506 yards and three TDs. He also has 146 postseason rushing yards and five rushing TDs in 12 games.

White still holds three Super Bowl records, which he set in the Patriots' historic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017. He caught 14 passes, scored three TDs and finished with 20 points after scoring on a two-point conversion attempt. Among the TDs White scored was the game-winner in overtime.

The Patriots chose White to serve as a team captain for the fourth straight season in 2021. He is also a member of the Patriots' 2010s All-Decade Team and New England's All-Dynasty Team.

