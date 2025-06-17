Patriots S Jabrill Peppers sends 4-word message after rap single explodes on TikTok

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers released a single this week, solidifying himself as a rapper. The safety goes by the alter ego "J.Pepp," and dropped his new song called "Point 'Em Out."
On Monday, he shared on his Instagram Story that the song and music video already had over 550,000 views on TikTok.
"3 days is crazy," Peppers wrote.
In another story, Peppers reminded those who are doubting his musical talent that is not new to rapping. The clip showed the safety dropping some bars during his collegiate days at the University of Michigan.
"Why people acting like I just started rapping," Peppers wrote.
If Peppers continues his musical endeavors, he could have a post-NFL career.
Jabrill Peppers is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2025
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is ready to prove his doubters wrong as he enters his ninth season in the NFL. On Wednesday, he shared a photo of himself in his Patriots uniform. He added a caption that he was ready to bounce back after a turbulent 2024 season due to off-field legal issues.
"Coming for everything they tried to take from me!! Been one of his favorites, he never played about me! I remember all the jokes and laughs too. Stay on that side frfr," Peppers wrote on Instagram.
Peppers was named captain ahead of last season; however, that title was stripped from him later in the campaign. In October, Peppers was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and drugs. He was acquitted of all the charges in January.
Peppers was placed on the commissioner's exempt list following and was limited to just six games in 2024. He had 40 combined tackles, 20 solo tackles, one interception and two passes deflected.
