Two trade requests made NFL teams stand up and take notice on Monday. One came in the afternoon when Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett submitted a trade request in an effort to make sure he lands with a Super Bowl contender. The other came on Monday night when Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp announced that the franchise had informed him they were making him available for a trade.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," Kupp wrote on social media.

"Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."

Anytime an All-Pro, Super Bowl MVP WR becomes available, teams will be lining up for his services. While we haven't officially heard of any teams pondering a trade just yet, New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne made it a point to get Kupp's attention regardless.

Under Kupp's Instagram post about the Rams shopping him, Bourne wrote:

"NE here we come lol."

This isn't the first time Bourne has tried to recruit Kupp to Foxboro. Back in January, Bourne made an initial run at Kupp after some cryptic comments on the WR's part.

"Come to NE Cooper Kupp, we'll take care of u lol, all the targets!" Bourne wrote on social media.

Cooper Kupp trade: What Rams WR's contract looks like to potential suitors

Kupp will enter the second year of the three-year, $80.1 million extension he signed after the 2021 season. His cap hit stands at $29.8 million in 2025 followed by a hit of $27.3 million in 2026.

However, like Stafford (whose guaranteed salary is just $6 million next season), Kupp's guaranteed salary in 2025 is only $5 million. He has no guaranteed money in the final year of his contract.

