Matthew Judon has not only maintained his Pro Bowl form after joining the New England Patriots in 2021. Instead, he has increased his production during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. After signing a four-year, $56 million deal with New England two seasons ago, he tallied 12.5 sacks and 60 tackles.

He followed that up with 15.5 sacks last year. While the former Grand Valley State standout lets his production do the talking most of the time, he does have some surprising takes. This time, Judon’s latest opinion crossed into the music industry.

Matthew Judon pins the blame on Ariana Grande for Mac Miller’s death

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daily Loud, a social media network devoted to hip-hop and music news, tweeted a photo of Grande and Miller together with the caption:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

“Ariana Grande tributes Mac Miller on ‘Yours Truly’”

Matthew Judon retweeted the picture and reacted:

“Absolutely no one cares. Don’t be sad now just because he’s dead it’s your fault.”

Expand Tweet

A hip-hop artist and music producer, Miller passed away on September 7, 2018, at age 26 due to acute combined drug intoxication. He and Ariana Grande dated from August 2016 to May 2018. They were last seen together during the 2018 Academy Awards and Madonna’s exclusive after-party.

While Miller was open about his struggles with depression and substance abuse, some fans blamed Grande for his passing. She responded in an August 2019 Vogue cover story by saying:

“People don't see any of the real stuff that happens, so they are loud about what they think happened. They didn't see the years of work and fighting and trying, or the love and exhaustion.”

The pop star with a $220 million net worth paid tribute to Mac Miller in the tenth-anniversary edition of her debut album “Yours Truly.” Aside from the 12 original songs, she included a Spanglish version of “The Way” featuring Miller.

She also changed the album cover from a mostly pink photo to a black-and-white image with her eyes closed while angling towards the left. Aside from the re-released album, Ariana Grande also cut ties with former manager Scooter Braun.

Matthew Judon is ready to chase opposing quarterbacks

While the four-time Pro Bowler hounds Grande with his latest statement, he will also hunt down play-callers once the 2023 NFL season starts. He will have a new opponent within the AFC East as Aaron Rodgers becomes the New York Jets starting quarterback.

Matthew Judon will also be a thorn in the side of Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. He also gets to chase Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Mahomes this season.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 3 votes