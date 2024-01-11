Patriots star who won first Super Bowl with Tom Brady uses wet towel to describe Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick will follow in Tom Brady's footsteps, leaving behind a franchise that made them who they are. Fans, analysts, and former players across the country have taken time on Thursday to speak about the coach's accomplishments.

Speaking on Get Up, former Patriots star Tedy Bruschi described what it was like to play for the Patriots head coach in his prime:

"I want you all to think of a wet towel," Bruschi said. "You know, a wet towel when it drips and what you tried to do was get all of that water out of that wet towel. How do you do it? You take both of your hands and you wring that towel over and over again. That towel is the player. Bill Belichick is the hands that ring the water out, and the water is the talent of that player."

He continued:

"Belichick could get every drop of physical ability, mental ability, football play and ability out of you somehow, some way and it didn't matter how he did it, it was going to happen."

"Because the success of winning Super Bowls is what this game is all about and that's what it was like to play for Bill Belichick." [00:01:56]

How many Super Bowls did Bill Belichick win with Tom Brady?

Bill Belichick at New York Jets vs. the New England Patriots

The Patriots head coach won six Lombardi Trophies with the franchise, and all came with Tom Brady. He was added to the team in 2000.

He was 5-11 in his first year with the team and following a Cleveland Browns tenure that featured just one winning season in five years, many quickly wrote off the coach.

Belichick never had a losing season from 2001 to 2019. Even in 2008, when Tom Brady tore his ACL at the opening of the season, Belichick produced an 11-5 record with Matt Cassel. Belichick's last winning season came in 2021 with rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

As the coach eases into a look at the future, speculation is high on his next destination. Not only does the head coach need to prove that he can win without Tom Brady, but he now looks to prove he can win without the New England Patriots.

