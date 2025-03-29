Patriots' Stefon Diggs drops major update after season-ending injury

On Friday, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his first official press conference with his new team. A reporter asked Diggs where he was in his recovery process and the timeline for him getting back on the football field.

Diggs replied:

"I'm ahead of schedule. I'm trying to stay ahead of schedule. I've been pretty serious about the grind process, as far as the rehab and everything." (01:20)

Diggs tore his ACL during the 2024 campaign against the Indianapolis Colts. At the time, he was in his first season with the Houston Texans after spending the previous four years with QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

When he suffered his injury, Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

However, as he noted in his introductory press conference, Diggs is feeling good and is ahead of schedule in his rehab process after signing with the Patriots this offseason.

What can Stefon Diggs bring to New England?

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that Patriots QB Drake Maye would be getting a new No. 1 wide receiver in New England.

"Sources: The #Patriots are signing #Texans FA WR Stefon Diggs, one of the top free agents available. He gets a 3-year, up to $69M deal. After a successful visit to NE, including a physical thanks to an ACL tear that ended his 2024, he lands to be a key target for Drake Maye."

The deal is a major one that involves big money for a veteran receiver coming off a significant knee injury. However, it is also one that the Patriots desperately needed. Last season, Maye did not have a clear No. 1 receiver, yet they still looked impressive as the starting QB.

The addition of Diggs could help in the development of Maye and drastically improve the overall state of the Patriots. Diggs has proven in his career that he is an elite route runner, has great hands and is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL when he is healthy.

