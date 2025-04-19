With the 2025 NFL draft a few days away, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick has pointed to LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell as a potential fit for the New England Patriots. Riddick suggested that selecting Campbell with the No. 4 pick could offer immediate help for quarterback Drake Maye.

“If New England picks him at No. 4, he’d immediately help the pass protection in front of Drake Maye,” Riddick wrote, via ESPN.

The offensive tackle from Monroe, Louisiana, has started 38 games at LSU and brings in a blend of size and movement. At 6-foot-6 and 319 pounds, he’s shown the ability to handle both speed and power off the edge. Despite questions about his 32⅝-inch arm length, analysts commend his control and physicality.

Campbell made an early impact at LSU, earning freshman All-American honors and being graded the second-best pass blocker by Pro Football Focus. In 2023, he was named first-team All-SEC, and in his final season, he won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the SEC’s top lineman. He declared for the 2025 NFL draft after the 2024 season.

Riddick noted Campbell’s ability to block in space and support the run game. The ESPN analyst also highlighted the tackle’s flexibility, footwork and strength at the point of attack.

The Patriots hold the fourth overall pick. With O-line protection a need and Campbell’s profile rising, he’s viewed as a logical choice for a rebuilding team focused on developing a young QB. Whether New England sees him as the right fit will become clear on draft night.

Daniel Jeremiah: Patriots expected to target Will Campbell at No. 4

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah stated on Friday that he has “continually heard” LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is the likely pick for the Patriots at No. 4 overall. Jeremiah made the remarks during a virtual media session ahead of next week’s NFL draft.

While discussing the top five projections, Jeremiah placed Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. For the Patriots at No. 4, he alluded that the expectation remains consistent:

“I just have continually heard that offensive tackle was going to be addressed, and I’ve continually heard that, you know, that that’s Will Campbell’s spot.”

Though Campbell’s shorter arm length has raised concerns, Jeremiah noted there’s no consensus among NFL teams on the ranking of offensive tackles. He spoke with three teams, none in position to draft a tackle, and found varying preferences between Campbell, Armand Membou and Kelvin Banks.

Despite differing evaluations across the league, analyst Jeremiah concluded that Campbell is “really well-liked” within the Patriots’ organization. With Round 1 approaching, Will Campbell remains a strong candidate for New England’s top selection.

