Patriots Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski drops Super Bowl 59 prediction for Chiefs vs Eagles

Former New England Patriots star and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski shared his prediction for Super Bowl 59 on "Good Morning America" on Thursday. He believes the Kansas City Chiefs will come out on top against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m going with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Gronkowski said. “They’re gonna score 30 points. Eagles are gonna score 26. It’s going to be 26 to 23, and Patrick Mahomes is gonna go down the field with two minutes left and score a touchdown.”

This Super Bowl, the Chiefs are aiming for their third straight championship win. Meanwhile, the Eagles hope to win their first since 2017.

With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts leading their teams, NFL fans are expecting a close game on Sunday.

Rob Gronkowski speaks up on Kansas City Chiefs’ favoritism claims

As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready for Super Bowl 59, many believe the two-time defending champions have received favorable calls that helped them stay on top over the past five years.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Athlon Sports, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts on this debate. He admitted that referees seem to go easier on the Chiefs than other teams.

“I’m not sure if they have an unfair advantage,” Gronkowski said. "I mean, definitely the calls have been more lenient towards the Kansas City Chiefs to their opponents."

However, Gronkowski made it clear that officials are not the reason teams lose to the Chiefs. He challenged opponents to beat Kansas City fair and square.

“You gotta beat them straight up," he said. "No matter if you don’t get a call. No matter if things aren’t going your way. In order to be a championship team you have to level off and you have to be tough. You have to want it more and you have to become greater than the champions themselves."

Rob Gronkowski continued:

“It doesn’t matter if the refs call play a certain way. It doesn’t matter if the ball bounces a certain way in favor of the Chiefs. You gotta be able to overcome everything and beat the champions, and no one has done that yet."

Super Bowl 59 will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

