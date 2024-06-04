Patriots Super Bowl champion recalls how ‘soft kitty’ Tom Brady smoked teammate in beer chugging contest

Tom Brady might be one of the greatest competitors in the history of the league, but his soft-spoken manner away from the football field was always a fantastic contrast to his personality. And that has always surprised people - including even his own teammates.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady during their time together in the franchise, told a story in a recent podcast appearance how the quarterback hated to lose even in games such as a beer chug:

The other guy that can chug a beer, you wouldn't think so, like, he's a little bit of a soft kitty... Tommy can chug a beer. He doesn't look like a chugger. I will never forget. We used to practice at Bryan College, and there's a little place right when you turn into Bryan College called Parentes. We were there one time, and I remember [Larry] Izzo challenged Brady and I'm thinking "dude, Izzo gonna smoke this cat"... I remember Tommy put that thing back, and I'm like 'oh my God, this kid a gamer'.

Tom Brady's NFL return: former quarterback to become a FOX analyst in the 2024 season

Brady is set to become an analyst for FOX for NFL games, with a 10-year, $375 million deal kicking in September. He will provide analysis in a way that has never been seen in broadcasts before, and the expectation is that he will even surpass what Tony Romo did in 2017.

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing. With the GOAT title firmly in his hands, it will be awesome to see Tom Brady back into NFL circles, even if he never really left. To see him providing analysis in real-time is going to be as good as Peyton Manning's broadcast with his brother, Eli.

Brady is also involved in many investments and is looking to acquire 10% equity from the Las Vegas Raiders. He has also invested money in the Las Vegas Aces' WNBA franchise and bought himself a piece of equity at Birmingham City, recent relegated to the EFL League One in the English football pyramid.