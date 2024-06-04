Patriots Super Bowl champion recalls how ‘soft kitty’ Tom Brady smoked teammate in beer chugging contest

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patriots Super Bowl champion recalls how ‘soft kitty’ Tom Brady smoked teammate in beer chugging contest

Patriots Super Bowl champion recalls how ‘soft kitty’ Tom Brady smoked teammate in beer chugging contest

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jun 04, 2024 22:32 GMT
Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots
Tom Brady was competitive even when not playing football

Tom Brady might be one of the greatest competitors in the history of the league, but his soft-spoken manner away from the football field was always a fantastic contrast to his personality. And that has always surprised people - including even his own teammates.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady during their time together in the franchise, told a story in a recent podcast appearance how the quarterback hated to lose even in games such as a beer chug:

The other guy that can chug a beer, you wouldn't think so, like, he's a little bit of a soft kitty... Tommy can chug a beer. He doesn't look like a chugger. I will never forget. We used to practice at Bryan College, and there's a little place right when you turn into Bryan College called Parentes. We were there one time, and I remember [Larry] Izzo challenged Brady and I'm thinking "dude, Izzo gonna smoke this cat"... I remember Tommy put that thing back, and I'm like 'oh my God, this kid a gamer'.
also-read-trending Trending

Tom Brady's NFL return: former quarterback to become a FOX analyst in the 2024 season

Brady is set to become an analyst for FOX for NFL games, with a 10-year, $375 million deal kicking in September. He will provide analysis in a way that has never been seen in broadcasts before, and the expectation is that he will even surpass what Tony Romo did in 2017.

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing. With the GOAT title firmly in his hands, it will be awesome to see Tom Brady back into NFL circles, even if he never really left. To see him providing analysis in real-time is going to be as good as Peyton Manning's broadcast with his brother, Eli.

Brady is also involved in many investments and is looking to acquire 10% equity from the Las Vegas Raiders. He has also invested money in the Las Vegas Aces' WNBA franchise and bought himself a piece of equity at Birmingham City, recent relegated to the EFL League One in the English football pyramid.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी