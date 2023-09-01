Tom Brady and some of his New England Patriots teammates were big pranksters during their dynasty run. Former Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light recounted some of the pranks that he attempted with his teammates during a recent appearance on Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast.

Light briefly described the prank he had attempted on Tom Brady. He called it 'epic' and even went as far as to claim that police could have been involved. He revealed that Brady ended up taking a flight to New York the same night, which ruined his plans.

"There was one time I was going to prank him. This actually did tick me off. I had an epic prank lined up for Brady. I am talking like him in a squad car being arrested. A whole bunch of hardcore Italians from Providence creating a scuffle and that little son of a gun took a private jet down to NY the night he was supposed to be getting arrested."

Light was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He played for the Patriots through to the 2011 NFL season.

The former offensive tackle won three Lombardi Trophies with the New England Patriots in the early 2000s during their iconic run.

New England Patriots release Tom Brady's post-draft conference call

The New England Patriots plan to honor former quarterback Tom Brady next week before the home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. In the meantime, the Patriots seem to be reminiscing about the two decades that Brady played for the team.

On Thursday, the team released the audio from Brady's first-ever conference call after he was drafted. As many remember, the now seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback fell to the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. The Patriots drafted him with pick number 199, something the quarterback has never let anyone forget.

Question: "Tom, you're coming into a system where they have a quarterback everybody knows. What's you're feeling about backing up Drew Bledsoe?"

Brady: "Well it's certainly, uhh ... all I was looking for was a place to get my foot in the door and try to be great for the team that picked me. And, you know, Drew Bledsoe is certainly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and it's gonna be great to learn under him and compete for a job with the Patriots."

One interesting part of the conference call was Brady asking about then-starter Drew Bledsoe. Despite being a rookie quarterback, Brady set his sights on competing for the starting job against Bledsoe.

In 2001, Tom Brady did end up getting that starting job from Bledsoe and the rest is history.