Patriots Super Bowl champion wants Cowboys to send Dak Prescott to AFC East giant after repeated postseason failures

Former Patriots Super Bowl winner Chris Long wants the Cowboys to trade away Dak Prescott to another team and start afresh at the position. But the former defender was not talking about New England as the team he was thinking about. Instead, he said that the Dallas quarterback would do well with the Miami Dolphins, who also crashed out in the Wild Card round raising questions about Tua Tagovailoa's position there.

Long said that Jerry Jones was loyal to Tony Romo until Dak Prescott came along and he should not keep doing the same this time around. He stated,

The one thing that Jerry hasn't tried enough is switching quarterbacks. I know that guy just had an MVP run. He gave Romo 13 years. You given Dak 7-8 years. And I think Dak's a good player in a lot of teams. You know, you know where you send Dak? Down to Miami. It'd be fun.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The whole point in moving away from Romo was supposed to be so that they could finally win the Super Bowl again. Long also said,

"Remember when Tony (Romo) was done, it was like, 'Ohh, it's gonna be better now. It's Dak. Dak's different. Tony couldn't get us over the hump.'"

The former Eagles and Patriots championship winner then went on to say that there has been no noticeable improvement for the Cowboys despite moving to Dak Prescott from Tony Romo and suggested the Dallas Cowboys could benefit as well with a change of scenery. Long also said,

"They're in the same position. I looked at their stats in the playoffs, same quarterback rating. Last night before yesterday it was 2-4 and 2-4. Now it's 2-4 and 2-5. So be my guest if you want to keep spinning the wheel on this thing. I think people deserve chances and Dak's had a ton. Maybe he just needs a change of scenery."

Dak Prescott could even do well at the Patriots should the Cowboys choose to trade him

The premise of the above argument from Chris Long is predicated on the notion that Tua Tagovailoa is not Miami Dolphins' future. While that might be the case, one team in the AFC East desperately needs a quarterback and it's the New England Patriots. It's an absence of that cost Bill Belichick his job.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, now the former New England coach could be open to coming to Dallas and replacing Mike McCarthy. Maybe by keeping Dak Prescott and signing the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, he can resurrect both their careers and the Cowboys.