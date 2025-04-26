Patriots super fan Bill Simmons has 2-word reaction on TreVeyon Henderson draft pick

The New England Patriots took Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the No. 38 pick in the second round. While some had mixed opinions on the Patriots drafting a running back on Day 2, Bill Simmons was thrilled with the selection.

Before Day 2 of the draft, Smmons had hoped for the Patriots to take Henderson in Round 2. When his wish came true, he was over the moon.

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," Simmons tweeted.

Simmons was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and has been a lifelong fan of the Patriots. He is the founder and CEO of the sports and pop culture website The Ringer.

Simmons was lucky enough to watch Tom Brady win six Super Bowls with the franchise. However, the Patriots have struggled to deal with the departures of some iconic figures in their dynasty, including Brady and Bill Belichick.

New England is entering a new era with Mike Vrabel as coach next season.

Henderson played four years at Ohio State. He won the national title in his final season with the program.

During the 2024 season, Henderson racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on 144 carries. He also contributed 284 yards and a touchdown on 27 receptions and was selected as a third-team All-Big Ten.

TreVeyon Henderson can take some load off Patriots QB Drake Maye

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson - Source: Imagn

With the addition of TreVeyon Henderson, the Patriots can look to take some of the pressure off quarterback Drake Maye.

Henderson can serve as a bustling RB who has excellent acceleration. He also has exceptional contact balance through traffic and can find room to run into past the meanest of defenses.

One concern with Henderson was that he dealt with a few injuries during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, he can still deliver the goods with his explosiveness.

It will be interesting to see how Henderson gets on with the Patriots next season.

