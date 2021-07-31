Patriots training camp round-up: Belichick says "Cam Newton is our starting quarterback"

So much for the Cam Newton vs Mac Jones quarterback competition during training camp and preseason. With one sentence, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick essentially killed off any drama with regards to the starting QB position.

Heading into this year’s NFL training camps, the Cam Newton and Jones battle was one of the most eagerly awaited ones for the media and fans.

Cam Newton is the Patriots' starting quarterback

Before the Patriots began their fourth practice of training camp this morning, Bill Belichick told reporters:

"Cam Newton is our starting quarterback."

This is the first time Belichick has named Newton as his starter after drafting Alabama rookie QB Mac Jones in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Bill Belichick says "Cam Newton is our starting quarterback" one breath after they'll evaluate the position from a consistency standpoint and from a production standpoint. "I'm sure it will be a hard decision." #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 31, 2021

So far during training camp, Cam Newton has reportedly outperformed Jones in two of the team’s three practices.

Newton’s Patriots teammates have concerns

Belichick’s statement of confidence in Cam Newton comes just days after reports said that some of Newton’s New England Patriots teammates thought he wasn’t the same star player anymore.

The Pats' legendary head coach naming Newton the starter (for now) should help his teammates rally behind the veteran quarterback.

Mac Jones still has an opportunity

All is not lost for rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The 15th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft has plenty more opportunities to win the starting QB position.

The Patriots are having just their fourth practice of training camp, and a lot can happen between now and Week One of the 2021 NFL season.

Workin’ on the weekend. pic.twitter.com/D29tT4I7ke — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2021

Cam Newton has a history of injuries, and the 32-year-old has put his body through the wringer during his NFL career. So Jones needs to be ready to step in if the worst happens to the veteran.

New England also have three preseason games for Jones to show Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels his skills against NFL defenses. Jones will know that Belichick is not a sentimental decision-maker (ask Malcolm Butler and Tom Brady) and that if he performs well in training and pre-season, he has a chance to start.

Cam Newton's Patriots career

In his first season in New England, Cam Newton struggled in the passing game, throwing more interceptions (10) than passing TDs (8). He did, though, rush for 12 touchdowns in 2020.

It looks like the veteran will get another opportunity to win over New England Patriots fans and lead the team going into 2021.

