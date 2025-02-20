  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patriots urged to draft 6'3" 320-pound disruptor with No. 4 overall pick by ESPN analysts - "He's the best defensive tackle in this class"

Patriots urged to draft 6'3" 320-pound disruptor with No. 4 overall pick by ESPN analysts - "He's the best defensive tackle in this class"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 20, 2025 04:04 GMT
New England Patriots Introduce New Head Coach Mike Vrabel - Source: Getty
How will new Patriots HC Mike Vrabel use the fourth overall pick? - Source: Getty

The New England Patriots have the fourth overall pick of the 2025 Draft. And while they are widely expected to give Drake Maye a top-tier deep threat like Tetairoa McMillan, at least one person believes they should instead use it to upgrade the defense.

Ad

On Wednesday's episode of SportsCenter, draft analyst Matt Miller implored the organization to draft 320-lb. Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Meanwhile, fellow analyst Booger McFarland called him a "disruptor":

"The reason I love him is because he's a playmaker .... This young man makes plays, he's a disruptor. He's gonna get from A to B, and the first step quickness is there."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Miller said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"His ability to shoot through gaps is tremendous. He is the best defensive tackle in this class by the way... He has a motor that runs nonstop, and that's something that's becoming more rare in college football with defensive linemen. He's not tapping the helmets, (going) to the sideline very often. He is a true impact player."
Ad
Ad

This, however is not Miller's first time positing a Patriots-Graham connection. In a mock draft, he wrote:

"Graham is a fiery, active interior pass rusher with great technique and the burst needed to be a difference-maker at the 3-technique. (He), Keion White, and Christian Barmore would be a nice starting point for Vrabel and his new defense."

Fox Sports insider also foresees Patriots selecting Mason Graham fourth overall

Another person who thinks Mike Vrabel will add Mason Graham to his defense is Fox Sports' Rob Rang. In his own recent mock draft, he wrote:

Ad
"New head coach Mike Vrabel is going to prioritize physicality and nastiness. That is Graham’s game. Inserting (him) alongside blossoming star Keion White and the Patriots could have the makings of a dominant defensive line."

There are two more people who concur with thin notion. One is The Draft Network's Justin Melo, who believes that Eliot Wolf does not see any of the offensive lineman prospects like Kelvin Banks as worth drafting that high (No. 4):

Ad
"(He) will likely be the best player available when the Patriots come on the clock, assuming one quarterback, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter are the opening three selections. Graham is a dominant pass-rushing 3-tech, and Vrabel coached a similar player in Jeffery Simmons in Tennessee."

The other is veteran podcaster Bill Simmons, who wrote on Twitter that drafting Graham should constitute a big offseason for the organization:

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी