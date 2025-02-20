The New England Patriots have the fourth overall pick of the 2025 Draft. And while they are widely expected to give Drake Maye a top-tier deep threat like Tetairoa McMillan, at least one person believes they should instead use it to upgrade the defense.

On Wednesday's episode of SportsCenter, draft analyst Matt Miller implored the organization to draft 320-lb. Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Meanwhile, fellow analyst Booger McFarland called him a "disruptor":

"The reason I love him is because he's a playmaker .... This young man makes plays, he's a disruptor. He's gonna get from A to B, and the first step quickness is there."

Meanwhile, Miller said:

"His ability to shoot through gaps is tremendous. He is the best defensive tackle in this class by the way... He has a motor that runs nonstop, and that's something that's becoming more rare in college football with defensive linemen. He's not tapping the helmets, (going) to the sideline very often. He is a true impact player."

This, however is not Miller's first time positing a Patriots-Graham connection. In a mock draft, he wrote:

"Graham is a fiery, active interior pass rusher with great technique and the burst needed to be a difference-maker at the 3-technique. (He), Keion White, and Christian Barmore would be a nice starting point for Vrabel and his new defense."

Fox Sports insider also foresees Patriots selecting Mason Graham fourth overall

Another person who thinks Mike Vrabel will add Mason Graham to his defense is Fox Sports' Rob Rang. In his own recent mock draft, he wrote:

"New head coach Mike Vrabel is going to prioritize physicality and nastiness. That is Graham’s game. Inserting (him) alongside blossoming star Keion White and the Patriots could have the makings of a dominant defensive line."

There are two more people who concur with thin notion. One is The Draft Network's Justin Melo, who believes that Eliot Wolf does not see any of the offensive lineman prospects like Kelvin Banks as worth drafting that high (No. 4):

"(He) will likely be the best player available when the Patriots come on the clock, assuming one quarterback, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter are the opening three selections. Graham is a dominant pass-rushing 3-tech, and Vrabel coached a similar player in Jeffery Simmons in Tennessee."

The other is veteran podcaster Bill Simmons, who wrote on Twitter that drafting Graham should constitute a big offseason for the organization:

