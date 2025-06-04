  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patriots vet Lawrence Guy gets 100% real on possible Chiefs deal

Patriots vet Lawrence Guy gets 100% real on possible Chiefs deal

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Modified Jun 04, 2025 17:18 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Patriots vet Lawrence Guy gets 100% real on possible Chiefs deal (Image source: Imagn)

Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy is on the hunt for a new team. The Cincinnati Bengals released the 35-year-old in November last year. Ever since, fans have been speculating about Guy's next move.

Lawrence Guy appeared on the "Up & Adams Show" on Wednesday. The host and NFL insider, Kay Adams, asked the DT to give him the teams he wants to join next season.

Without much hesitation, Guy named the Kansas City Chiefs as one of his preferred future destinations. The NFL veteran said that he has a relationship with a lot of people in Kansas, but also said that before joining a team, he looks for how they spent their offseason and who they brought in. He said:

also-read-trending Trending
"I love Kansas City. I have relationships with the linebackers coach and coordinator, D-line coach. There's a lot of people that I know throughout the years, it's just one of those things that like, hey, they have to go through their offseason, right?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You have to see who you brought in, who you drafted. He's trying to free agency. What's working on. But I love the idea of going to Kansas City."

Check out the video below:

Lawrence Guy was picked by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2011 NFL draft. He joined the New England Patriots in 2017 and found a lot of success with the franchise. He even won Super Bowl LIII with them.

Patriots are in the headlines, but not particularly for the right reasons

The Patriots decided to bring in veteran NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs during the offseason. However, this move has recently landed them in hot water. A video featuring Diggs having a party on a yacht went viral on social media, which led to rumors of him being possibly released by the Patriots before the season even starts.

Diggs missed the first part of the OTAs, but he did attend practice Monday, seemingly putting the release rumors to rest.

"Nice to see you all," Diggs screamed in a video posted by CBS Sports.

Amid all the buzz surrounding the Patriots, fans will hope that their team can make a championship run next season.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications