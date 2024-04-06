Patriots WR eager to 'build relationship' with team's QB draft prospects: Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy

The New England Patriots will consider drafting a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While that approach isn’t a foregone conclusion, trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars clears the path for his replacement.

The New England Patriots’ decision to select Mac Jones’ successor is not solely theirs. It is heavily influenced by the choices of the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders, who hold the first and second overall picks. The outcome of these picks will significantly impact the Patriots’ draft strategy.

Several options come into play once the six-time Super Bowl champions are on the clock. That’s why wide receiver Kendrick Bourne gave his take on how his team might approach the third pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his April 4 appearance on “The Money Down Podcast,” Bourne shared his thoughts about quarterback prospects J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, saying:

“I’ve been big on Jayden, but after watching Drake — I haven’t really watched J.J. — they’ve been giving him the Josh Allen comparison. He is 6-foot-4, 225. He got that build. He got that structure to handle — I thought he was like 6-foot-2, maybe 200. Nah, they say he's 6-foot-4, 225, like a big dog. He got something to him.

“I’m in between, bro, I’m really in between. J.J., too. He got that winning mentality. He’s been through the hard work. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, he just got that mentality. I’m excited, bro, and just accepting whoever comes in, building that relationship immediately.”

Considering all three quarterbacks as highly touted prospects have merit. The Patriots could benefit from Drake Maye’s arm strength, which earned him 8,018 passing yards and 63 touchdowns in three seasons with North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels won last year’s Heisman Trophy after finishing with 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards, and 50 total touchdowns. Finally, J.J. McCarthy rose on the draft boards after the combine and his pro day. The national championship-winning quarterback completed an impressive 72.3 percent of his throws for the Michigan Wolverines last season.

Bourne will be in for a treat if these quarterbacks translate their game to the pros.

Are the Patriots open up to trading the No. 3 pick?

While the Patriots are in a good position in the first round, they could still consider trading down if they feel it best serves their cause. They could explore that option if the quarterback they want is already off the board.

The Minnesota Vikings could look to trade up after acquiring a second first-round pick via trade with the Houston Texans. Likewise, the Denver Broncos could explore getting an earlier pick to find Russell Wilson’s replacement.