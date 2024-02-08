‘Pawn Stars’ duo put Giants’ Tom Brady-slaying 2007 Super Bowl ring up for sale at $77,500

Rick Harrison and the 'Pawn Stars' crew are selling a Super Bowl ring from a member of the 2007 New York Giants staff.

The pawn shop - which has its own reality TV show - told TMZ they are selling a Super Bowl ring from the 2007 New York Giants for $77,500. The pawn shop also has a Super Bowl ring from the 2021 Los Angeles Rams, which they will sell for $20,0000.

The Giants' Super Bowl in 2008 naturally came in the 2007 season. In that Super Bowl, the New England Patriots and Tom Brady entered the game with a 16-0 record against the 10-6 New York Giants.

The Patriots were sizeable favorites to win the game, but the Giants pulled off the upset to beat New England 17-14. Had the Patriots won, they would have secured the first 19-0 season in NFL history.

Both Super Bowl rings are from team staffers. The pawn shop is selling the Giants ring for more money because they have more fans than Rams.

According to Rick Harrison, who spoke to TMZ, the pawn shop always gets inquiries into sports championship rings, but Super Bowl rings become more popular around the big game.

Tom Brady on 2007 Patriots team: I still think that it was the best team I ever played on

Despite the New England Patriots falling short of the perfect season, Tom Brady backed that 2007 team as the best team he has been a part of in his professional career.

“I still think that it was the best team I ever played on, even though we didn’t win the Super Bowl,” Brady said, via NESN. “It wasn’t the most accomplished team, but it was probably the best team. It was the best team. It was probably the best team in NFL history. … In my mind, the greatest football team that ever played.”

Brady admitted that he would have retired much earlier had the 2007 pulled off that perfect season.

“Had we won that game — I don’t know, I’m not a big hypothetical guy — but maybe the desire is a little bit different, if you’re looking at silver lining,” the 44-year-old says. “Maybe the desire to reach that point, maybe I would have been fulfilled — not to stop playing at that time, but I don’t know. Maybe I’d play another seven or eight years, and maybe I’m fulfilled. Maybe not.”

Throghout his career, Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories.