"PAY HIM": Bengals fans want Tee Higgins' monster contract extension nailed down after WR's catch-of-the-year contender

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins threw his hat in the Catch of the Year contenders with an incredible effort in his team's Week 15 battle against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bengals trailed by seven with under a minute left in the game and faced a 2nd-and-10 from the Vikings' 21-yard line. Quarterback Jake Browning looked for a pass downfield but the protection broke down, forcing him to run backward to escape the sack. With the Vikings' pass rushers closing in, the quarterback launched a dangerous pass downfield that looked like an interception from when it left his hand.

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans was in the perfect position to intercept Browning's pass and win the game. However, Higgins recognized the situation and managed to outjump the defender, catch the ball at the two-yard line, and extend his arm for the touchdown. Watch the play below:

Fans on social media were left in disbelief by the catch. Here are some of the best replies:

Tee Higgins contract: WR to get paid big in the offseason

Tee Higgins' spectacular catch helped boost his stock ahead of the 2024 offseason. The wide receiver will be a free agent in the summer and will be one of the most sought-after players.