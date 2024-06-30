“Pay that man that money”: Eagles CB Darius Slay sides with WR Amari Cooper with Browns contract extension on the line

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Amari Cooper
  • “Pay that man that money”: Eagles CB Darius Slay sides with WR Amari Cooper with Browns contract extension on the line

“Pay that man that money”: Eagles CB Darius Slay sides with WR Amari Cooper with Browns contract extension on the line

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 30, 2024 18:18 GMT
Darius Slay stands up in support of Amari Cooper
Darius Slay stands up in support of Amari Cooper (Image Credit : USA Today Sports)

Amari Cooper is set to start the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Browns. The wide receiver has been adamant about receiving a high-worth contract extension but the Browns' front office hasn’t been reciprocating. Cooper has now found an ally in Eagles CB Darius Slay.

Cooper joined the Browns in 2022 while still playing on the contract he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. The situation has been getting tense as Cooper chose to miss the mandatory minicamp earlier this month as a form of protest.

Cooper’s calls for higher pay were recently amplified by the Eagles defender on the ‘Green Light with Chris Long’ podcast. Darius Slay went on to praise the five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and said:

also-read-trending Trending
“A guy that has been a consistent thousand-yard receiver and has been doing his thing and people still don't give him credit is really Amari Cooper. I really be thinking he's the most underappreciated receiver in the league.”
“He's really the only receiver that really, I truly think that has a true route tree as can run all the routes. Lot of guys got special abilities, can be running faster or somebody that's 6-6, 6-5, can just Moss you cause he's bigger than you. But Amari Cooper, off the line of scrimmage, he's amazing; after the catch, he's amazing; he can attack the ball.” [36:06 – 36:48]
youtube-cover

After showering immense praise on Amari Cooper, Slay got into the financial side as well. Slay said:

“I'm seeing right now that Cleveland don't want to pay him. They need to pay that man that money.” [37:19- 37:21]

Experts believe that Amari Cooper should receive a $26 million per year contract from the Cleveland Browns. His current contract earns him $20 million per year.

Amari Cooper and his contract woes are not limited to money

Apart from financial security in the form of higher pay, Cooper wants his immediate future secured as well. As per Browns insider Brad Stainbrook, one of the issues in the ongoing negotiations is also the length of the contract.

As per the report, the Browns are only offering a two-year extension to Amari Cooper. The 2015 Draft round 1 pick needs a minimum three-year commitment from the Browns. Things are tense at the moment, but a resolution is expected soon.

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharta Sikdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी