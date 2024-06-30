“Pay that man that money”: Eagles CB Darius Slay sides with WR Amari Cooper with Browns contract extension on the line

Amari Cooper is set to start the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Browns. The wide receiver has been adamant about receiving a high-worth contract extension but the Browns' front office hasn’t been reciprocating. Cooper has now found an ally in Eagles CB Darius Slay.

Cooper joined the Browns in 2022 while still playing on the contract he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. The situation has been getting tense as Cooper chose to miss the mandatory minicamp earlier this month as a form of protest.

Cooper’s calls for higher pay were recently amplified by the Eagles defender on the ‘Green Light with Chris Long’ podcast. Darius Slay went on to praise the five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and said:

“A guy that has been a consistent thousand-yard receiver and has been doing his thing and people still don't give him credit is really Amari Cooper. I really be thinking he's the most underappreciated receiver in the league.”

“He's really the only receiver that really, I truly think that has a true route tree as can run all the routes. Lot of guys got special abilities, can be running faster or somebody that's 6-6, 6-5, can just Moss you cause he's bigger than you. But Amari Cooper, off the line of scrimmage, he's amazing; after the catch, he's amazing; he can attack the ball.” [36:06 – 36:48]

After showering immense praise on Amari Cooper, Slay got into the financial side as well. Slay said:

“I'm seeing right now that Cleveland don't want to pay him. They need to pay that man that money.” [37:19- 37:21]

Experts believe that Amari Cooper should receive a $26 million per year contract from the Cleveland Browns. His current contract earns him $20 million per year.

Amari Cooper and his contract woes are not limited to money

Apart from financial security in the form of higher pay, Cooper wants his immediate future secured as well. As per Browns insider Brad Stainbrook, one of the issues in the ongoing negotiations is also the length of the contract.

As per the report, the Browns are only offering a two-year extension to Amari Cooper. The 2015 Draft round 1 pick needs a minimum three-year commitment from the Browns. Things are tense at the moment, but a resolution is expected soon.

