"People’s attachment to corporate sponsors makes no sense to me" - NFL fans have mixed emotions as iconic Heinz Field ketchup bottles are removed following stadium name change

The NFL is ever-changing and that includes corporate sponsorship. One of the most well-known stadiums in the league is currently undergoing a name change. The iconic Heinz Field is no more. The ketchup bottle that had adorned the stadium for twenty-one years is gone.

The change comes after new sponsor Acrisure reportedly put up over $10 million. Heinz Field will now be called Acrisure Stadium. After Barstool Sports tweeted a video of the ketchup bottle coming down, Twitter users weighed in with their thoughts.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports It’s a sad day. It’s a bad day. It’s a sad day. It’s a bad day. https://t.co/xlOPOHUYLh

Some NFL fans don't get the attachment to a stadium's name.

PDXHeater 🔥 @PDXHeater @barstoolsports People’s attachment to corporate sponsors makes no sense to me @barstoolsports People’s attachment to corporate sponsors makes no sense to me

Joe Wells @Darkhelmet1282 @barstoolsports Trading one corporate sponsor for another isn’t sad for losing the previous one. It’s just plain sad that money is wasted on this period. @barstoolsports Trading one corporate sponsor for another isn’t sad for losing the previous one. It’s just plain sad that money is wasted on this period.

Charles Knuckles @cknuckles60191 @barstoolsports It's sad to see a place where the Patriots won two AFC Championship Games get renamed. @barstoolsports It's sad to see a place where the Patriots won two AFC Championship Games get renamed.

For the most part, fans seem sad to see the old name change, even those who aren’t fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it’s a common occurrence in the sports world and it’s rare for a stadium to hold onto a sponsored name as long as this one did.

Other stadiums, such as Soldier Field, which received its name in 1925 as a dedication to U.S. soldiers who died in combat during World War I. Lambeau Field, which was named after Green Bay Packers founder Curly Lambeau. Along with a handful of others, not named for a sponsor, but hold a much deeper meaning. It’s doubtful those fields will ever receive a name change.

The oldest stadium, the new NFL season draws near and the Steelers face an uphill climb with a new QB

To find the oldest sponsored stadium, one would have to turn to the MLB and Wrigley Field, home to the Chicago Cubs. Of course, when the Cubs moved to the stadium in 1918, their majority owner was a chewing gum manufacturer William Wrigley Jr., who attached his family name to it and it stuck.

Back in the NFL, the 2022 season is creeping ever closer and regardless of the name of the stadium, the Steelers will take the field with a brand-new quarterback under center. Who that will be, no one is really sure yet, but it's between veteran Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky came in as a free agent from Buffalo on a two-year deal. As for Pickett, Pittsburgh used their first-round draft pick on the young gunslinger.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far