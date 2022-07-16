"People have underrated how great he has been" - NFL analyst makes a bold prediction regarding 2022 league MVP         

If the last decade is any indication, the 2022 NFL MVP will be like the rest: a starting signal-caller for one of the top teams in the league. Who might be able to grab that brass ring this coming season?

br_betting @br_betting



Justin Herbert (+1000) MVP?



(via

Gonna ask you a simple yes or no question...Justin Herbert (+1000) MVP?(via @NFL Gonna ask you a simple yes or no question...Justin Herbert (+1000) MVP?(via @NFL)https://t.co/OTxyUtn8jI

If you ask Nick Wright, the answer is a name that sits below the top tier of quarterbacks at the moment - Los Angeles Chargers' third-year starter Justin Herbert. While speaking on the What's Wright podcast, the FS1 personality said that there is value in an NFL MVP wager on Herbert.

His reasoning centered around his numbers and the expected team success the Chargers are projected to have.

"Mahomes or Josh Allen would be a great bet. But there's no value there. I don't know if Burrow is going to have the numbers. So my answer is Justin Herbert. I think Herbert's numbers are going to be unbelievable. I mean, the Chargers are going to be the second-best team in that division."

"I think that people have underrated how great Herbert has been. He has the most yards through two years in NFL history. He has the most touchdowns through two years in NFL history. He has the most 300-yard games through two years in NFL history."

Wright went on to praise Los Angeles' head coach Brandon Staley, saying that he likes him even if others don't:

"And I like his coach. I know some people don't like his coach, but Herbert to me is a good one. The other one and I don't know if we can throw that pyramid back on the screen. The other one that to me as far as more of a flyer Long Shot bet. Well, none of these addax not gonna win league MVP."

Justin Herbert could soon enter the top NFL quarterback conversation

Most pundits view Tom Brady, Pat Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers as the top gunslingers in the league. They do so by measuring their success and current skill levels.

ESPN @espn



breaks down the list (@espnplus) es.pn/3RpKxs0 The top 10 NFL QBs as voted by execs, coaches and players. Agree? 🤔 @JFowlerESPN breaks down the list (@espnplus) The top 10 NFL QBs as voted by execs, coaches and players. Agree? 🤔@JFowlerESPN breaks down the list (@espnplus) 🔗 es.pn/3RpKxs0 https://t.co/BRulAv3LTA

Josh Allen is on the cusp of joining that group and just needs to hoist a Vince Lombardi Trophy with the Buffalo Bills. Matthew Stafford is another who is a few successful seasons with the Rams away from entering that discussion. Joe Burrow needs to prove that his 2022 postseason run wasn't a fluke.

Justin Herbert had the chance to burst onto the scene this coming fall in the same way Mahomes did after he stepped in and threw 50 TDs in his second season, and won a Super Bowl in his third.

Herbert had a historic rookie campaign and then increased his counting stats in every meaningful category in his second season. Year 3 could be when he enters that illustrious aforementioned group.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Get Wright podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Justin Herbert win the 2022 NFL MVP? Yes No 0 votes so far