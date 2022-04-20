"People will refuse to watch NFL games because of him" - Former Denver Broncos star believes Colin Kaepernick is bad for business

Former Denver Broncos linebacker DJ Williams has an opinion on the Colin Kaepernick NFL return saga that doesn't match with many, if any, mainstream narratives.

That said, he knows that the controversial signal-caller could ultimately damage the NFL's bottom line. Williams said Colin Kaepernick is a 'threat' to the NFL's money, or so the NFL thinks.

"A huge distraction. No, it's not a distraction. It's a threat. It's a threat to the NFL in their money. There's a couple things here, one when you say this, let's handle distraction. He was a positive distraction. People came to the game to see Tebow. People will not go to the game. People will refuse to watch NFL games because of Colin Kaepernick. Okay, so, seven jersey, the NFL."

Williams believes that Colin Kaepernick (and others) deserve NFL roles but are being held out for reasons beyond their control.

"Listen, it's because they want to control it by just like they want to control him. It's tons of guys sitting at home on the couch that deserve to be on an NFL roster. Right? It all depends on what you mean to the team which means your locker room. And then also if the NFL shield is worried about you and I think that's what the biggest issue about it is like, I don't... I didn't need to be out there to know that he's better than I would say at least 30 quarterbacks in the NFL right now.”

Colin Kaepernick recently blasted NFL

It's been a five-year battle for Colin Kaepernick to get back to the NFL, and the 2022 offseason seems like the turning point in this tale.

Jim Harbaugh's inclusion of his former 49ers QB during the Michigan football spring game was the platform necessary. It allowed NFL franchises to see first-hand that Kap could still move well and throw the ball.

The road has been a long one and Colin Kaepernick feels scorned by the league for black-balling him while seemingly promoting ideas similar to his. Though, his views are seen as controversial.

"You have 'End Racism' in the back of your end zone. You have 'Black Lives Matter' on your helmet. Everything I've said should be in alignment with what you're saying publicly. It's a $16 billion business. When I first took a knee, my jersey went to No. 1. When I did the deal with Nike, their value increased by six billion dollars. Six billion. With a B."

He continued:

"... So if you're talking about the business side, it shows [it's] beneficial. If you're talking about the playing side, come in, let me compete. You can evaluate me from there. The NFL's supposed to be a meritocracy. Come in, let me compete. If I'm not good enough, get rid of me. But let me come in and show you."

In a few weeks, the NFL Draft will provide a clearer picture as to which of the 32 franchises could use a veteran free agent with a wee bit of baggage. At that point, whether or not there is a second chance in the NFL for Kaepernick will be determined.

