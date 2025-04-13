With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, speculation around Shedeur Sanders' landing spot is gaining traction, fueled by a cryptic social media exchange involving his father, Deion Sanders.

Ad

On Saturday, referencing the New Orleans Saints' position in the draft, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick posted on X:

“That 9th pick gonna be all kinds of interesting 🤞🏾.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The comment followed NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport's report suggesting QB Derek Carr’s shoulder injury could impact his availability for the 2025 season. Shortly after, Sanders responded with an “👀” emoji, intensifying speculation that the Saints could target Shedeur at No. 9.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The emoji exchange sparked immediate reactions from fans online.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“It’s comical for these people to think that Shedeur is lasting to the 9th pick,” one user quipped.

“Saints better trade with the patriots,” another said.

This subtle interaction gave ongoing discussions more substance as well. The Tennessee Titans are reportedly focused on Cam Ward and Abdul Carter, potentially narrowing the field for Shedeur Sanders.

Despite varied opinions on the Colorado quarterback, ranging from top-tier talent to concerns over personality, the consensus remains that Sanders will be selected in the first round.

Ad

Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur backs out of Titans workout amid Cam Ward interest

Reportedly, the Tennessee Titans and Shedeur Sanders mutually canceled a private workout, but sources suggest Sanders' camp initiated it, citing Cam Ward's rising draft stock as a key influence.

Shedeur's strong performance at Colorado’s Pro Day had many believing his stock was rising. However, the Titans had already spent time with Ward, signaling their preference for the Miami Hurricanes quarterback. DJ BlessOne, on his podcast “IsmokeHiphop Live,” shared that the Sanders family felt the Titans only offered a backup plan for Shedeur, who didn’t want to risk further scrutiny by working out for a team already focused on another player.

Ad

"There's no point to privately work out for a team who has moderate interest in you, while our friend is the one they're relly eyeing," he explained.

The situation highlights the complexities of pre-draft workouts. With draft day approaching, Sanders and his camp made a calculated move to avoid situations that could hinder his chances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place