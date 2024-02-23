PETA’s Captive Animal Welfare director takes dig at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Australian Zoo date

After winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce recently arrived in Australia to join Taylor Swift in her 'The Eras Tour'. The star tight end has finished off the football season and is now ready to spend time with his girlfriend.

Following his arrival, Kelce and Swift went on a zoo date in Sydney. During their date, Swift was fed a kangaroo, and apparently PETA didn't like it.

Debbie Metzler, the PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Welfare spoke to TMZ and said:

"While we understand all too well the appeal of seeing Australia's wildlife, PETA hopes that next time Taylor and Travis want to see wild animals, they'll spend their time and money at a true sanctuary."

Metzler suggested that Taylor Swift should visit sanctuaries rather than zoos, where people are not allowed to touch the animals as they have to keep a safe distance.

This isn't the first time Swift and Kelce have faced criticism, as many people have various conspiracy theories about the couple. Regardless of the outside noise, the popstar and the star tight end have established a close connection.

Taylor Swift came to support Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Earlier this month Taylor Swift travelled across the world from Tokyo to Las Vegas to support Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl. Her efforts didn't go in vain as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 and won back-to-back Super Bowls.

Kelce had another big game as he had nine receptions for 93 yards on 10 targets. During the Super Bowl, Swift was joined by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, and Blake Lively in her suite as they all witnessed the Chiefs cementing themselves as an NFL dynasty.

Despite all the rumors, Travis Kelce will not be retiring and is ready to play next season. The Chiefs will try to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions and it will be fascinating to see how they play next season.

