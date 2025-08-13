  • home icon
  "Pete Carroll in better shape": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers gets spotted with huge ice wrap on leg during Steelers training camp

“Pete Carroll in better shape”: NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers gets spotted with huge ice wrap on leg during Steelers training camp

By Henrique Bulio
Published Aug 13, 2025 01:24 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Aaron Rodgers has shown signs of his advanced age - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers is in what could be the final training camp of his career. The veteran quarterback was a first-round pick in the 2005 draft, but continues to play in what will surely be a Hall of Fame career, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After signing with the Steelers in June, Rodgers declared that this is likely to be his final season playing quarterback in the NFL. He's already 41, has won every individual award possible and the Super Bowl, and his body is far from his prime. It would be a surprise if he decides to return for the 2026 season.

On Tuesday, an image of the veteran quarterback with ice after practice made waves on social media.

NFL fans did not waste any time making fun of the quarterback and calling him "old":

"Lol, Pete Carroll is in better shape", trolled one fan.
"This washed-up bum, I can’t believe the Steelers put their faith in this guy and fans bought in", wrote another fan.
"Dude needs to stop trying to be Tom Brady and just call it", a third said.
How much is Aaron Rodgers earning from Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025

Aaron Rodgers' new contract is worth $13.65 million, which can be increased to $19.5 million with incentives throughout the season. At 41, there's no reason for the two sides to engage in a long-term deal, especially after his two disappointing years with the New York Jets.

The Steelers used a draft pick on a quarterback, but Will Howard was selected as a late-round pick and is expected to compete for nothing more than the backup quarterback spot. Last week, Howard suffered a fractured pinky, keeping him out of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Aaron Rodgers' full-time return from an Achilles tear was not as expected in 2024, but the Steelers will hope that he can play better in 2025 after a full offseason to practice instead of mixing with rehab work. Pittsburgh has not won a playoff game since the 2025 season.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
