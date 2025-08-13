“Pete Carroll in better shape”: NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers gets spotted with huge ice wrap on leg during Steelers training camp

Aaron Rodgers is in what could be the final training camp of his career. The veteran quarterback was a first-round pick in the 2005 draft, but continues to play in what will surely be a Hall of Fame career, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.After signing with the Steelers in June, Rodgers declared that this is likely to be his final season playing quarterback in the NFL. He's already 41, has won every individual award possible and the Super Bowl, and his body is far from his prime. It would be a surprise if he decides to return for the 2026 season.On Tuesday, an image of the veteran quarterback with ice after practice made waves on social media.NFL fans did not waste any time making fun of the quarterback and calling him &quot;old&quot;:&quot;Lol, Pete Carroll is in better shape&quot;, trolled one fan.&quot;This washed-up bum, I can’t believe the Steelers put their faith in this guy and fans bought in&quot;, wrote another fan.&quot;Dude needs to stop trying to be Tom Brady and just call it&quot;, a third said.The Dogefather🌕 @dogefather_TwitLINKWell that’s not goodNo Promise Bets @NoPromiseBetsLINKBros doneMikey “Beardown” Cuz @BeardownCuzLINKYea, that’s called being old.How much is Aaron Rodgers earning from Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025Aaron Rodgers' new contract is worth $13.65 million, which can be increased to $19.5 million with incentives throughout the season. At 41, there's no reason for the two sides to engage in a long-term deal, especially after his two disappointing years with the New York Jets.The Steelers used a draft pick on a quarterback, but Will Howard was selected as a late-round pick and is expected to compete for nothing more than the backup quarterback spot. Last week, Howard suffered a fractured pinky, keeping him out of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Aaron Rodgers' full-time return from an Achilles tear was not as expected in 2024, but the Steelers will hope that he can play better in 2025 after a full offseason to practice instead of mixing with rehab work. Pittsburgh has not won a playoff game since the 2025 season.