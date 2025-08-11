  • home icon
Pete Carroll defends Geno Smith flipping off Seahawks fan after Raiders QB takes heat over NSFW gesture

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Aug 11, 2025 03:29 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Geno Smith had an incident in his Lumen Field return - Source: Getty

Geno Smith returned to the Seattle Seahawks' home field on Thursday, with the Las Vegas Raiders tying a 23-23 game against his old team. The quarterback was traded from the Seahawks after the 2024 season, teaming up again with Pete Carroll, his former head coach in Seattle.

Smith had a decent stint as the starter for the Seahawks. He became the starter in 2022 after Russell Wilson left via trade, and he made great contributions on the field. However, negotiations for a new deal stalled, and he was moved to the Raiders. Despite the move, he left the franchise on good terms.

But a grim moment happened on Thursday as the two teams battled in Week 1 of the preseason. A fan held a sign written "Bigger bust: Geno or JaMarcus Russell?", referencing the ultra-bust made 1st overall pick by the Raiders in 2007. Frustrated with the sign, Smith gave the double bird to the fan holding the sign.

Carroll, a Seahawks legend for his stint as a head coach, tried to snatch the sign from the fan. On Sunday, he was asked by the Raiders' reporters about his thoughts on what Geno did. Without any hesitation, Carroll came to the defense of his quarterback:

"Did you see what the sign said? Next question"
Geno Smith "happy" for Lumen Field return despite incident with fan

The quarterback spoke with Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta about returning to his home for the past six seasons. Despite what happened with the fan, Geno noted that it was special to return to his previous home:

"It means everything to me. We all know about the 12s and how special they are. They're a big part of why the Seahawks are a really good team. It's always fun when you can go back to a place you loved. I thought it was really good for me and a great experience."

After the trade, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Raiders that has him under contract until the 2027 season. The Seahawks and the Raiders will not face each other during the 2025 season.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Edited by Henrique Bulio
