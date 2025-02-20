Pete Carroll ending up like Russell Wilson might have “softened things" between QB and HC, NFL analyst suggests

Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson are inching toward half a decade apart. After the 2021 season, the Seahawks franchise quarterback split from the team's coach. If Wilson doesn't reunite with Carroll this year, the two will have been split up for four seasons.

When the trade happened to send Wilson to Denver, Carroll received a mountain of credit for the work with Geno Smith. However, not much later, he was also pushed out. Reaching similar fates might have humbled them, according to NFL analyst Dan Graziano.

On Thursday's edition of "Get Up," the analyst opened the door for a reunion because of it.

"I like him with the Las Vegas Raiders," Graziano said (05:35). "Get the band back together, him and Pete Carroll reuniting. (There) may be a little bit of magic left there from their Seattle days.

"I know it didn't necessarily go well at the end, but I think what's happened since, with both of them kind of getting kicked out of Seattle, maybe has softened things a little bit. I think it could work."

The two could potentially end up jumping from the NFC West to the AFC West. Carroll is in the process of knocking off the rust and making the first moves to get the Raiders back on track. Could one of those be to use Wilson?

Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll reunion would set the stage for two blockbuster games

Russell Wilson at Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

To kick off the Russell Wilson era in Denver, the NFL scheduled a Week 1 Denver Broncos-Seattle Seahawks matchup in 2022. Two years later, the NFL scheduled a Broncos-Steelers Week 2 revenge game between Wilson and Sean Payton.

If Wilson were to join the AFC West, two similar revenge stories would be on track to take place. Sean Payton's Broncos and Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders are already scheduled to play twice in 2025. If Wilson were to join the AFC West once again via the Raiders, an early-season battle could potentially be in the cards based on recent history.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Wilson would need to officially separate first to make this a potential reality. Will it happen?

