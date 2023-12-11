Pete Carroll gives Seahawks worst month since 2009 in second season since trading Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks are going through a rough stretch, losing four straight games and in danger of missing the playoffs after being considered almost a lock to make the postseason. While the schedule will soften up for the final three games, there's still a tough game against the Philadelphia Eagles upcoming.

Even though the team has a lot of talent and is far from being one of the league's worst, it's still impossible not to observe how bad they've been in the last four weeks. If the season ended today, they would not be in the postseason.

Pro Football Talk's analyst Mike Florio noted how this has been the worst month of Pete Carroll's era:

"And for the first time ever under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have lost four in a row. They gave up 411 yards to the Cowboys in Week 13, and 527 yesterday to the 49ers. I know that we've talked about these other teams because we have to, but I don't see how you beat the 49ers?"

Which are the remaining games for the Seattle Seahawks?

Week 15: vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 18, 8:15 PM, Lumen Field.

Week 16: at Tennessee Titans, December 24, 1:00 PM, Nissan Stadium

Week 17: vs Pittsburgh Steelers, December 31, 4:05 PM, Lumen Field.

Week 18: at Arizona Cardinals Cardinals, TBD, State Farm Stadium

The Eagles-Seahawks game was originally set to be played on December 17, but the game was flexed to Monday, December 18 in place of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots. It was the first time a game changed dates to feature on primetime.

Seattle had to play Drew Lock against the 49ers, with Geno Smith out for the game due to a groin injury. Lock threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

It's unclear whether Geno Smith will be back for the Monday game against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are also struggling on their own and lost the previous two games. A win would be massive for both teams - the Seahawks are fighting for a playoff spot, and the Eagles are fighting for the division title.