"Pete Carroll loves that" - Ex-Seahawks QB claims Ashton Jeanty will open up Marshawn Lynch-esque running game for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have become the heavy favorite to land Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick of this month's Draft. They need a dominant force at running back and Matt Hasselbeck has a succinct analogy for him.

Speaking to Colin Cowherd on Tuesday's episode of FS1's "The Herd," the former quarterback predicted that the 56-TD Boise State phenom would revitalize the team's ground game for new head coach Pete Carroll, just as Marshawn Lynch did with the Seattle Seahawks:

"No doubt Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly want to run the ball. And so it's very easy to get your get your mind around, like a Marshawn Lynch-type running game. If he were to fall down to the Raiders around six, would they go ahead and take him? Because I think Pete Carroll loves that vibe, living on the edge of competitiveness, having a flair."

In related news, GM John Spytek further intensified fan speculation by revealing on SiriusXM Radio that his eldest son Jack had threatened "walking out on the family" unless the team drafted Jeanty:

"Jack is motivated by fantasy football and touchdowns. He walked right into our building and basically told (owner) Mark Davis if my dad doesn’t take Ashton Jeanty, he's doing a bad job."

As of this writing, the Raiders have six running backs, the most successful of them being former rushing touchdowns leader Raheem Mostert. From the league-worst 2024 unit that had at least one carry, four remain: Sincere McCormick, Dylan Laube, Chris Collier, and Zamir White.

Raiders target Ashton Jeanty confirms plans to attend 2025 Draft

It is very possible that Ashton Jeanty will be seen shaking John Spytek's hand when the Raiders choose him later this month. Speaking to NBC's Boise-area affiliate KTVB, he announced that he would attend the three-day event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay:

"All the early mornings, late nights, long days, grinding, put in that work trying to get here. Now to be here, and my opportunity's right in front of me, it's a dream come true... You only get to walk across that stage one time. So hopefully my name gets called while I'm there."

Coverage of the 2025 Draft begins on Thursday at 8 PM ET on ESPN. The event will last until April 26.

