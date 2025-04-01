Pete Carroll makes feelings known on holdup in Geno Smith's contract extension amid $40-$45 million asking price

Pete Carroll and Geno Smith have a relationship dating back to when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, they are both part of the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2025 NFL season.

However, the team is in negotiations with the quarterback for a potential extension. Before being traded from the Seahawks, Smith reportedly turned down a two-year extension in the $40-45 million per season range.

On Monday, The Athletic's Tashan Reed posted a story where Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll was asked about quarterback Geno Smith's potential contract extension.

“We’re working on it. G’s excited to get going and get started. He’ll be here when we get rolling, but we are working on it,” Carroll said.

General manager John Spytek also discussed the potential contract extension on Monday and explained how the deal is going to be done.

"We're looking forward to having him and having him for not just this year, but for years to come. When we get everything where it needs to be, he'll be around. I'm confident that'll happen fairly soon." h/t The Athletic

Geno Smith, who was traded from the Seattle Seahawks in early March, is currently on the final year of his three-year, $75 million contract.

Raiders GM John Spytek discusses making Geno Smith trade

John Spytek discussed a lot of different things throughout his media availability on Monday and one of the major talking points was making his first trade: trading the 92nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Geno Smith.

"It was cool. You're after a quarterback, you're after an established quarterback, you're after a quarterback that the head coach believes in and really wants to get on the roster.

"You don't want to screw it up, but you want to do a really good trade value for the organization. Everything you give draft-wise, money-wise is one less thing that you can do here." h/t Las Vegas Raiders website

Smith had a great season with the Seahawks in the 2024 season as he completed 407 of 578 (70.4%) passes for 4,320 yards with 21 passing touchdowns to 15 interceptions. With a new set of wide receivers, it will be interesting to see how the Raiders are able to do with Smith under center.

