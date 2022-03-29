"Our conversations have not progressed" - Pete Carroll provides update on Seahawks' interest in Colin Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks are at a crossroads for the first time under head coach Pete Carroll. The team traded away franchise stalwart Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos earlier this off-season in exchange for multiple picks and players.

Just days ago, Pete Carroll told the media that he'd had recent talks with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been out of the league since 2017.

Kaepernick's name often invokes a firestorm of opinions and emotions. That's because the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback had kneeled during the USA national anthem in a silent protest against police brutality during the 2016 pre-season.

NFL reporter Mark Maske recently tweeted about Pete Carroll's response to the question of whether or not talks between the Seahawks and Kaepernick had progressed.

Here's what the head coach had to say:

"Our conversations have not progressed since the early connection that we made. I’ve watched a bunch of his workouts…to kind of keep me up with what’s going on. He’s really working hard.”

Kaepernick has been working out recently with the hopes of staying in shape in case the opportunity for a job with one of the 32 teams in the NFL comes around.

Earlier this month, the former quarterback put out a message saying that he missed throwing to professional route runners.

Upon seeing the message, Seahawks' Pro Bowl receiver Tyler Lockett accepted the offer.

Kaepernick has garnered minimal interest among teams since he filed a collusion lawsuit in October 2017 against the NFL. But if there is one team that could use a quality starting quarterback for next season, it's the Seattle Seahawks.

Who will start for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022?

Pete Carroll will be looking to find a good quarterback

In the trade for Russell Wilson, Seattle received several picks and players, including quarterback Drew Lock.

Despite being a promising prospect drafted out of Missouri in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lock has failed to exhibit the consistency needed to play as a quarterback in the NFL.

The only other signal caller on the roster is former University of Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, who has only thrown five pass attempts in the league.

So who can Seattle turn to in 2022 at quarterback?

Many of the quarterbacks who were available earlier in the off-season have now been signed. These include Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston.

There aren't many options left on the market, but Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is still available. The former number-one pick of the Browns is now expendable thanks to the arrival of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Should Seattle take out a flyer on Baker Mayfield? Based on the quarterback market, he may be their only choice.

