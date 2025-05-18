Pete Carroll reveals how Tom Brady’s presence is already impacting Raiders

A decade after clashing in one of the most memorable Super Bowls of all time, Pete Carroll and Tom Brady are working together for a common goal. The Las Vegas Raiders are set to start a new era with Brady having a strong voice in the front office and Carroll coaching the team.

The 2025 NFL offseason was a busy one for the Raiders, who traded for Geno Smith after signing Carroll as coach. They also drafted running back sensation Ashton Jeanty from Boise State to try to make the team a versatile and dangerous offense.

During a conversation on Brock & Salt, Carroll touched on Brady's mentality and what his presence has brought to the Raiders, a historic team that has struggled to find success for several decades.

"When Tom came on board here, it changed my outlook to come here," Carroll said on Brock & Salt.

“I thought that would be one of the great opportunities of all time, to have his presence. His presence is strong, big factor with John Spytek as well. ... We're trying to infuse Tom's mentality. We're trying to bring it into the organization because it's so good, so unique, so one of a kind. I think it helps us have the opportunity to have a one of a kind franchise."

Going from Antonio Pierce to Pete Carroll, Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell to Geno Smith should help the Raiders unlock a new level of performance and put on a show in a competitive AFC West division.

Tom Brady is a winner, and he's trying to make the Raiders a winner, too. It might take a while, but they are on the right track.

Pete Carroll details his relationship with Tom Brady

Besides explaining what Tom Brady is trying to instill in the Las Vegas Raiders, Pete Carroll also revealed the type of relationship they have.

While Brady isn't in the facilities most of the time, he stays in regular communication with the coach.

"We're phone buddies," Carroll said. "We've talked a ton of times. Talking philosophy with Tom, you can imagine what a thrill it is. He's the all-time competitor."

The Raiders are coming off a 4-13 record in 2024. They couldn't get things going with Minshew and O'Connell, but the picture looks promising for 2025 after their offseason moves. Brady knows a thing or two about winning, so the Raiders should benefit from that.

