Pete Carroll’s Raiders tipped to select Ashton Jeanty following Geno Smith’s arrival in ESPN's latest NFL mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders could shake up the 2025 NFL draft after their latest move. The Raiders were linked to some quarterbacks at the top of the draft, but that will no longer be the case after the team traded for Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks.

Ad

It was a surprising move, and after the Raiders addressed their quarterback move, ESPN's Field Yates projected that the Raiders would select Ashton Jeanty sixth overall in the mock draft on Monday.

"Jeanty shows elusiveness, power and vision as a runner, and he can chip in with the pass game," Yates wrote. "But there are also still some running back dominoes that need to fall in free agency, which could pivot this pick."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeanty would come in and be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders and bolster the team's running back room.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As per Yates, Raiders' new coach Pete Carroll has always wanted an impact running back for the teams he coaches and there is no better option than Jeanty. Currently, the Raiders have Zamir White as their projected starting running back.

At Boise State in 2024, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns and was a Heisman finalist.

Ad

Raiders bring in Geno Smith to be the team's quarterback

Las Vegas had to address its quarterback room and acquired Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks.

The deal reunites Smith and Carroll. The quarterback praised Carroll for believing in him while they were both in Seattle.

"He [Carroll] has given me that self confidence," Smith told NFL Films. "He has given me kind of a new lease on life. I have always been a little hard on myself. I am always like you are not good enough. But he helped me change the way I spoke to myself a little bit.

Ad

"I just know who I am as a player. You know for a bunch of years, maybe no one else saw it but that did not bother me."

Smith went 407-for-578 for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season with the Seahawks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.