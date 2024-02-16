Pete Carroll's son takes NFL coaching role following father's exit from Seahawks

Pete Carroll's role in the NFL has changed this offseason, and not much later, his son has also seen a big change. Carroll's son, Nathan Carroll, has received a job with the Carolina Panthers, per Tom Pelissero via the Spun.

The new role will be as a passing game coordinator, reuniting the son with Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan, two former Seahawks members. Nathan Carroll is not a new name in the NFL. Although he has never been given any roles as prominent as his father's, he's logged a fair number of roles in the NFL.

That said, this will be Carroll's new role in the NFL outside of Seattle. Before joining the Panthers, Carroll spent essentially the entire Pete Carroll era working with the Seahawks going back to 2010.

Nathan Carroll spent three years as a defensive assistant coach, one year as an offensive assistant coach, four years as an assistant wide receivers coach, four years as a wide receivers coach and two years as a senior offensive assistant coach, per Pro Football History.

After such a long tenure with the Seahawks, his attention turns toward helping Bryce Young bounce back after a difficult rookie campaign.

Pete Carroll headlines massive coaching overhaul in 2024 offseason

Pete Carroll at Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans

Pete Carroll's exit as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks was the headline grabber, but changes have hit seemingly every level of the sideline. At the time of writing, Geno Smith's offensive coordinator will be Ryan Grubb. On the defensive side of the ball, Aden Durde will be coordinating the defense. Jim Harbaugh's son Jay Harbaugh will be coordinating the special teams unit.

Other coaches for the Seattle Seahawks will include former head coach Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach. Karl Scott will be the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The inside linebackers coach who will be coaching Bobby Wagner, if the linebacker returns. will be Kirk Oliviadotti. The offensive line coach will be Scott Huff and the assistant special teams coach will be Devin Fitzsimmons.