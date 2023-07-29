The decision of Aaron Rodgers to let go of an absurd amount of money in his new contract with the New York Jets is still attracting plenty of discussion, especially as he never left money at the table in his previous negotiations with the Green Bay Packers.

When there's more money to spread all around, you can pay better players and field a better team on Sundays. With Rodgers' arrival in New York marred with expectations for the second ring of his career, and with millions earned over two decades, having better players around him obviously makes the job easier.

But why did he do it now and never in Green Bay? Well, according to NFL Insider Peter King, the reason is pretty simple: he's in love with the Jets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's a very simple reason why Aaron Rodgers gave up $35 million. He didn't just move money around in his contract, but a new contract that he signed with the New York Jets and he gave up 35 million.

"He said it's a very simple reason. It's what makes me happy. I wanted to do this. The Jets didn't force him. He said that he had many conversations with Joe Douglas, the GM of the Jets loves where this team is going."

Rodgers' new contract allows the Jets to make extra moves for next season

Here's what Rodgers said about the decision to leave some money at the table and go after another ring:

"The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal. I'm aware of that. ... Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I'm having a blast, so I really don't see this as a one-year-and-done thing."

Now, the Jets have extra space in their salary cap to go after good players in 2024. There was a huge amount of salary cap allotted to the quarterback's deal that was guaranteed, but he gave it up for a better team.

The surprise contract extension with the New York Jets, which lowered his guaranteed money by $35 million in a three-year, $112 million deal, was among one of the hottest training camp topics over the week.