Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson went toe to toe on Sunday and the results left fans stunned. The Cleveland Browns coasted to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow's statline left fantasy owners ticked off.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Peter Schrager did some venting that those owners would likely agree with. Here's how he vented his frustration:

"What the hell was that, Bengals? We do a whole offseason of Bengals hype. You know, if they had won, we would have done the show with the Bengals confetti coming down. Tee Higgins, no catches. Bengals looked awful. 'Burrow secured the bag.'"

He continued:

"Let's talk about Burrow's money some more. Nothing I despise more... we only talk about people's wallets all day long. The fascination with Burrow's money and when he gets it, everyone tweets out like ‘he secured the bag…’ That was disgusting yesterday."

Joe Burrow's contract situation

Joe Burrow at AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

At the end of last season, the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback was still playing on a rookie deal despite taking the team as deep as January. He was also playing as often as any AFC quarterback, barring Patrick Mahomes. That changed almost the same moment that the Chiefs' quarterback took to the field on Thursday.

It was announced that the Cincinnati Bengals had given the quarterback a five-year, $275 million deal. He now is set to play for the team through the 2029 NFL season. It carries a $55 million average salary and guarantees about $219 million.

Just three days after inking the deal, Burrow was asked to take on the Browns. Some could potentially connect a dots between the two events, claiming that the quarterback was distracted by his new economic situation and not ready to play. No matter the reasoning, many agree that the Bengals quarterback suffered one of his worst defeats ever on Sunday.

Joe Burrow's Week 1 performance in numbers

Joe Burrow at Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals

The team managed just three points all game long. Joe Burrow threw for just 82 yards, completing 14 of 31 pass attempts. He completed just 45.2 percent of his throws and threw for zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Watson, meanwhile, completed 16 of 29 throws for one touchdown and one interception. He also did some work on the ground, rushing five times for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Burrow will hope to give his fans a better performance next week when they take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

