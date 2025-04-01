Peter Schrager lists two reasons why $180,000,000 QB playing for Browns “makes sense”

Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons at the onset of free agency last offseason despite suffering a torn Achilles in Week 8 of the previous season. The four-time Pro Bowler appeared to be in line to be a long-term starter for the franchise as the deal included $100 million in guarantees.

Those plans appeared to change on draft night as the Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall in the 2024 NFL draft - and reportedly did not notify Cousins of the decision until they were on the clock. After 14 games last season, Atlanta decided to bench the veteran and turn things over to the rookie quarterback.

As the franchise prepares for Penix Jr.'s first full season as a starter, they are open to trading Cousins. On Tuesday, Peter Schrager of ESPN reported that the Cleveland Browns could be a fit. Speaking on the "Pat McAfee Show", the NFL insider stated:

"Look, the Browns thing makes a lot of sense for two big reasons. One, there's a gaping hole at quarterback. I mean, Pickett could hold the fort, but he's not your only option. And then two, Stefanski and Cousins having really good personal relationship."

Schrager continued:

"At least in Cleveland, he goes to a quarterbacks coach and a whisper that he's had, he's got a relationship, a fan base that would be thrilled to have him, and he's an upgrade at the QB1. It makes sense, of course, the timing they have to wait to be able to do this."

Check out Peter Schrager's comments on Kirk Cousins landing with the Cleveland Browns below:

Schrager speculated that Myles Garrett likely knows the Browns have a plan at quarterback after agreeing to a record-setting extension. He added that it is unlikely that the plan involves either a rookie quarterback or Kenny Pickett.

NFL insider believes it's possible Kirk Cousins joins the Cleveland Browns

Rumors linking Kirk Cousins to the Cleveland Browns are gaining traction. NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic claimed that there is a chance the Atlanta Falcons move the four-time Pro Bowler, stating:

"They still have so many questions at quarterback, which brings us to Kirk Cousins. Is that a real thing for Atlanta to trade Kirk to Cleveland? From my sense, yes. I don't know how far along it is right now. I just know there's enough smoke around this and enough conversations being had that this would not be a surprising move."

Check out Dianna Russini's comments on Kirk Cousins below:

Cousins is coming off of, arguably, the worst season of his professional career. He made 14 starts last season, throwing for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 66.9% of his pass attempts.

