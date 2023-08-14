The Browns are looking to turn around their fortunes with Deshaun Watson at quarterback in a very crowded AFC. Last season, the team finished last in the AFC North with a 7 - 10 record.

Many fans are wondering how Cleveland will do this upcoming season. NFL insider Peter Schrager wondered the same and questioned which version of Watson would show up for Cleveland in 2023 on GMFB recently:

"This roster is loaded. They have a fantastic offensive lineup on, paper their defense is deep, and they added a bunch of young new rookies, and our solid, and yet what am I doing with the Browns? I don't know where to put them."

"Are they the dark horse of the AFC? Sometimes I feel like when I look at Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb and the rest of those guys or are they a team that's just a doormat in the AFC North because the Steelers, Ravens, and Bengals are superior? I don't know what to do with the Browns."

Schrager concluded:

"I don't know what version we're getting of Deshaun Watson If we get to Deshaun Watson from the third year of his NFL career, this is a Super Bowl contender. If we're going to get Deshaun Watson from last year when he got back from the suspension, I don't know."

Deshaun Watson missed the first 11 games of last season with the Cleveland Browns due to a suspension.

The 27-year-old started the last six games, throwing for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Cleveland went.500 in those starts, going 3 -3. The 2023 season will be the three-time Pro Bowler's first full season under center for Cleveland.

How much will the Browns pay Deshaun Watson this upcoming season?

Watson signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract after Cleveland traded for him last March. He helped clear $35.8 million in cap space by converting his $44.92 million 2023 salary into a signing bonus this offseason.

He will take in $46 million in the 2023 season, which is second to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson inked a $260 million extension this offseason. The top two highest-paid quarterbacks this season will face off in Weeks 4 and 10.