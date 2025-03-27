Peter Schrager recalls an unknown NFL GM finding Emeka Egbuka and Terry McLaurin similar

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is less than a month away from learning where he's heading next. Of course, the Ohio State prospect could only be moving across the state, depending on where he ends up. However, the odds are pointing toward a bigger journey.

Ad

He won't be the first receiver tasked with moving. Terry McLaurin also played for Ohio State and was tasked with moving to Washington, DC. There's a lot more in common between the two than their history, according to NFL insider Peter Schrager.

Taking to Twitter/X on Thursday, Schrager said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I spoke to a GM I trust and asked him who he thought had the best interview at the Combine. He said Emeka Egbuka. The same GM told me the same thing about Terry McLaurin many years ago."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

McLaurin, a star with the Washington Commanders, logged 1096 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024.

The post helped set up an interview between Stacey Dales and the Ohio State Buckeye star, who looks ready to take on the world.

"Been looking forward to this for a long time," Egbuka said in the interview.

Emeka Egbuka reveals star-studded list of mentors

Egbuka at 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Speaking in Wednesday's interview, Emeka Egbuka named half a dozen NFL stars he learned from.

Ad

"I feel like I grew a lot, learned a lot from those guys, people like the likes of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Marvin Harrison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the list goes on," the WR said.

Egbuka essentially said that if there was a young star in the NFL, he has learned from them.

The Ohio State prospect is coming off arguably his best season with 1,011 yards, 10 touchdowns, 81 receptions, and a national championship.

Ad

It was his second 1000-yard season in three years and his second with at least 10 touchdowns. Of course, his entire college career wasn't perfect. The wide receiver logged just 515 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He did show a penchant for running the football in rare situations, earning 87 yards and two touchdowns on 11 rushes in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place