"We're back" - Peyton and Eli Manning channel inner Michael Jordan to announce return of ManningCast

Last season, many were worried the Peyton and Eli Manning experiment that was the Manningcast would be a one-season phenomenon. With Peyton included in the bidding war for the Denver Broncos, many thought the odds of getting another season of the show would be next to impossible.

Instead, the two will be back on their couches and ready to watch more football. They announced their return with a nod to Michael Jordan. ESPN posted an image of the press release filled with the bells and whistles of a typical announcement. However, at the bottom of the image, one quote made it clear what the message was:

"We're back."

The post also came with a separate special message as to when the duo will be back in the "booth."

Fans will not have to wait long. The duo will be watching the first Monday Night Football game of the season when Denver, Peyton's former team, takes on the Seattle Seahawks with Russell Wilson. Wilson, who defeated Manning in Super Bowl 48 when he was with the Broncos, will attempt to defeat his former team.

Put simply, an already spicy combination got that much more intense by adding The Sheriff to the mix.

What is the ManningCast?

Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change

The show is a simulcast that happens directly alongside the conventional ESPN broadcast. On ESPN, fans can watch the game with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call. On the other hand, they can join the Mannings on ESPN 2. If the program is similar to what it was in 2021, fans can expect a more relaxed atmosphere.

The brothers are often joined by various guests durng the game, and the entire audio part of the show has a dynamic that is more like a podcast than a typical broadcast. For example, there is no play-by-play analyst. Instead, there are essentially two or three color commentators between the Mannings and their various guests.

In the past, they've had commentators from other networks join them, as well as various celebrities and NFL players. The duo has been joined by analysts like Joe Buck and celebrities like Snoop Dogg. The show has a long-term future as well. According to Sports Illustrated, the program has been renewed through the 2024 season.

